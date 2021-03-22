Roku's 'This Old House' Deal Draws Analyst Plaudits

Roku rose as analysts reacted positively to reports that the streaming platform bought the “This Old House” business, including distribution rights.

Roku (ROKU) - Get Report shares rose Monday as analysts reacted positively to news that the streaming platform bought the “This Old House” business, including distribution rights.

That’s the most popular home-improvement show, with more than 1,500 episodes, including the companion show “Ask This Old House.”

Past shows already are available for free on the Roku Channel through both linear and on-demand programming.

Current seasons are available for free on the Roku Channel as on-demand episodes, after they air on local PBS stations.

Roku recently traded at $359.49, up 3.5%. It has soared 90% over the past six months amid investors’ enthusiasm for Roku’s business model.

As for the analysts, Needham’s Laura Martin has a buy rating and a $550 price target. She called the “This Old House” move a “clever deal.”

“Adding content creation capabilities should create a direct dialog between advertisers and Roku, and disintermediate some ad-agency jobs, potentially garnering a portion of that margin for Roku,” Martin said in a commentary, according to Barron’s.

J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Carpenter said, “While the level of Roku’s potential content investment continues to be a key debate among investors, we believe Roku is at a scale where these deals are cost-effective,” according to Barron’s.

D.A. Davidson has a buy rating and $560 price target. It likes Roku’s ability “to identify proprietary content opportunities to purchase where it believes it can generate a significant return on investment,” Bloomberg said.

Earlier this month, KeyBanc analyst Justin Patterson upgraded Roku to overweight from sector weight with a $518 price target.

Roku also disclosed plans to sell as much as $1 billion of shares.