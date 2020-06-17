Roku Can Return to $150 if It Clears This Level

Roku ripped higher on Tuesday, led by M&A speculation and heavy call option volume. Let's look at the charts to see how Roku can get to $150.

Roku (ROKU) - Get Report shares erupted more than 12% on Tuesday. While shares were down slightly on Wednesday, the morning pause was healthy price action after such a rise. However, it has investors wondering if more upside can be had.

From the post-coronavirus lows, Roku topped out near $140 in early May. Since then, shares have struggled to maintain momentum, drifting down toward $100 earlier this month.

However, shares have slowly but stubbornly started to trade better. On Tuesday, the stock began to catch a bid and momentum chasers pushed it higher.

The move came as heavy call option volume flowed in throughout the day. It had investors speculating whether a buyout could be on the table from Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report and wondering why so many far out-of-the-money calls were changing hands.

It could be baseless speculation and potentially fueled along by the surge we saw in iQiyi (IQ) - Get Report on Tuesday, which was rumored to have Tencent (TCEHY) as a suitor looking for a majority stake.

Who knows if Roku is in play at this point, but its chart certainly is interesting. Let’s have a closer look.

Trading Roku Stock

Daily chart of Roku stock. Chart courtesy of Stockcharts.com

Have a look at the chart above and you’ll see that Roku has struggled for upside since topping out in August. Shares peaked near $175, plunged to $100 and failed to retest or make new highs on the ensuing rebound.

That rally ended in November, with Roku stock topping near $170. Since then, the stock has put in a series of lower highs, marked on the chart with a downtrend resistance line (in blue).

Leading up to Tuesday’s surge — where shares reclaimed the 20-day and 50-day moving averages — Roku was putting in some nice short-term reversal sticks, (highlighted with purple arrows on the chart).

With Wednesday’s action, shares are testing up into and being rejected by the 200-day moving average. Roku stock is also contending with a key level that came into play on the August post-earnings gap-up near $120, while the 50% retracement for the 52-week range comes into play near $117.50.

Above this area puts the 61.8% retracement in play near $131, followed by the 78.6% retracement and the significant level of $150. This was also the post earnings high in February before the stock fell almost $100.

If shares break below the 50-day moving average, look to see if short-term uptrend support (purple line) can buoy Roku. Below puts $100 back in play.