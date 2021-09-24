Roku Stock Falls; Wells Fargo Notes Sharp Rise in ARPU Estimates

Roku slipped after Wells Fargo downgraded the stock, saying ARPU-growth expectations have risen sharply.

Shares of Roku (ROKU) - Get Roku, Inc. Class A Report slipped in Friday trading after analysts at Wells Fargo downgraded the video-streaming device maker to equal weight from overweight.

The investment firm also lowered its price target on the stock to $350 a share from $488.

Shares of the Los Gatos, Calif., company at last check fell 4.1% to $320.71.

The investment firm in a note said that calendar-year 2022 expectations for average revenue per user have risen 50% in the past year, to $50.

Combined with rising competition and greater penetration of connected TVs, the firm sees less chance that Roku's multiple will expand.

"The primary reason we go from overweight to equal weight is while there may still be a long [average revenue per user] runway, it's far better understood," wrote Wells Fargo analysts Steven Cahall, Wojtek Majerczak and Daniel Osley.

"ARPU strength is also much better reflected in forward estimates," they said.

ARPU is a widely used economic indicator for financial analysts tracking the telecom-media-technology sector.

"With competition picking up from Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report, Google (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report, and Comcast (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Report, ... ROKU's valuation is more constrained, especially if net adds aren't accelerating," the analysts added.

Roku is a leader in the connected-TV sector, the analysts said. But competition for new consumer accounts will increase due to high penetration of smart devices and new market entrants.

"While we like the [Roku] story, the stock's ability to outperform requires results that exceed already high expectations," the analysts concluded.

Meanwhile, analysts at Guggenheim on Thursday upgraded Roku. The analysts said Roku's push into international markets should give the company significant space for growth.









