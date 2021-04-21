Roku Falls on ARK Investment Retreat and Netflix's Slide

Roku and other stay-at-home stocks trade lower after Netflix's subscribers miss.

Roku (ROKU) - Get Report was falling Wednesday after Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - Get Report sold more than 70,000 shares of the streaming platform following Netflix's (NFLX) - Get Report disappointing subscriber results.

Shares of Roku were down 3.56% to $342.20 in premarket trading.

Netflix shares fell after the streaming giant beat Wall Street's first-quarter earnings expectations Tuesday but fell short on subscription growth.

Netflix only added 3.98 million net paid subscribers in the first quarter vs. its own previous guidance for 6 million additions and consensus estimates for 6.34 million adds. Netflix's guidance for the second quarter was for just 1 million net paid additions vs. analysts' estimates of 4.21 million.

The company said it anticipates that paid membership growth will reaccelerate in the second half of 2021.

"We believe paid membership growth slowed due to the big COVID-19 pull forward in 2020 and a lighter content slate in the first half of this year, due to COVID-19 production delays," the company said in letter to shareholders.

ARK Innovation ETF, meanwhile, sold 73,767 shares of video streaming platform Roku following Netflix's report.

Netflix and other so-called stay-at home stocks had seen business increase dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic as consumers and businesses severely reduced traveling and stayed indoors to avoid the potentially deadly disease.

Several of the companies were losing ground Wednesday, including FuboTV (FUBO) - Get Report, which was down nearly 3%, Peloton Interactive (PTON) - Get Report, down 1.36%, Zoom Video Communication (ZM) - Get Report, down 1.5%, and Cloudflare (NET) - Get Report, down 1.23%.

In February, Roku reported a surprise fourth-quarter profit and surpassed 51 million active accounts.