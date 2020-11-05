Roku Rises After Reporting Surprise Q3 Profit

Roku reported earnings in a quarter in which analysts expected the company to lose 40 cents per share.

Shares of Roku (ROKU) - Get Report rose after hours Thursday after the streaming platform firm reported a surprise profit for the third quarter.

Roku reported revenue of $452 million, a 73% year-over-year increase, and earnings of 9 cents per share. Analysts were expecting revenue of $367.76 million and a net loss of 40 cents per share.

Roku added 2.9 million active accounts in the quarter, bringing its total to 46 million, up 43% year-over-year.

"As the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continued to accelerate the shift of viewing away from traditional linear and pay TV, we continued to invest in competitive differentiation and execute well against our strategic plan," the company said in a statement.

Roku shares were rising 5.0% to $236.42 in after-hours trading Thursday.

The company said its strong quarter was fueled by an acceleration of advertisers migrating their spending toward streaming services, as linear television viewing among the coveted 18-49 year old demographic fell by 17%.

For the fourth quarter, Roku expects revenue to climb in the mid-40% range from a year ago, with platform gross margins expected to be in the mid-50%-to-60% range.

Last month, Roku had its price target raised to a Wall Street high of $255 per share by analysts at Needham.

Roku has a built-in advantage, Needham said, as any new streaming service “must be distributed by Roku to be successful.”

The San Jose, Calif.-based company also benefits from the trend toward advertising-based video-on-demand (VoD) and away from subscription VoD.