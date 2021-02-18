TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Roku Reports Surprise Q4 Profit; Shares Rise

Roku reported an adjusted profit of 49 cents per share in a quarter in which it was expected to lose money.
Author:
Publish date:

Roku  (ROKU) - Get Report shares rose after reporting a surprise profit in the fourth quarter as the streaming platform surpassed 51 million active accounts.

The San Jose, California-based company reported fourth quarter earnings of 53 cents per share, or 49 cents per share adjusted, on revenue of $649.9 million, a 58% year-over-year increase. Analysts were expecting an adjusted net loss of 5 cents per share on revenue of $617.7 million.

Roku shares were rising 2.7% to $465.01 in after-hours trading Thursday.

"Our strategy and execution are working well, and we are seeing the results in our financial performance, our continued position as America’s No. 1 TV streaming platform by streaming hours, and our early international successes," CEO Anthony Wood said.

Average revenue per user rose 24% year-over-year to $28.76 in the fourth quarter. The company said it benefited from increased advertising revenue as its six largest ad buyers more than doubled their spending on Roku year-over-year. 

The company said that it will begin launching Quibi content later this year after purchasing the online media network's content in January following Quibi's shuttering last year.

As was previously announced, Roku users streamed 17 billion hours of content in the fourth quarter and over 58 billion hours in 2020 overall. Both periods were up 55% year-over-year. 

Streaming player unit sales grew 28% in 2020, resulting in revenue from that segment increasing 32% over the previous year. 

For the first quarter, Roku expects revenue of $485 million, keeping in line with the company's historical 25% sequential revenue dip in the quarter. Analysts are expecting revenue of about $463 million. 

Twilio CEO Touts Big Communications Trends Working in Its Favor
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Twilio, Brightcove

Wall Street Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Finish Lower as Yields Rise, Jobless Claims Above 800,000

Bitcoin Cybercurrency
INVESTING

Purpose Bitcoin ETF Trades Heavily in First Day on Toronto Exchange

Tilray Jumps After $200 Price Target and Bullish Rating at Benchmark
INVESTING

Tilray Downgraded by Two Analysts on Valuation Concern

Ark Investment Lead
INVESTING

Tesla Stake Lifted by Cathie Wood's ARK After Bitcoin Investment

Stamps.com Delivers With $215 Million Endicia Acquisition
INVESTING

Stamps.com Drops on 2021 Uncertainty Tied to Pandemic

iRobot Lead
INVESTING

7 High Short Interest Stocks That Could Break Out

Gamestop Lead
JIM CRAMER

GameStop Hearings Expectations by Jim Cramer on Real Money