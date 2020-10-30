TheStreet
Rogers Corp., Axos Financial: 5 Top Stock Gainers

Rogers Corp., Acadia Healthcare, Coventa Holding, Goosehead Insurance and Axos Financial are five of the top stock gainers for Friday.
Author:
Publish date:

Stocks were sliding Friday as investors contended with record-setting new daily cases of the coronavirus in the U.S. and disappointing guidance from some of the country's biggest tech companies. 

Here are some of the top gainers for Friday:

1. Rogers Corp. | Percentage Increase Over 16%

Shares of Rogers Corp.  (ROG) - Get Report climbed after the electronic components company beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings expectations. Revenue totaled $201.9 million, down 9% from a year earlier but beating analysts' forecasts of $184.2 million.

2. Acadia Healthcare | Percentage Increase Over 18%

Acadia Healthcare  (ACHC) - Get Report advanced after the medical care facilities operator beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings and revenue expectations. Revenue totaled $833.3 million, compared with $777.3 million a year earlier. The latest figure beat analysts' consensus estimate of $800.2 million.

3. Covanta Holding | Percentage Increase Over 16%

Shares of Covanta Holding  (CVA) - Get Report rose after the waste management company beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings expectations. The company said waste markets are returning to near pre-coronavirus pandemic levels. Revenue rose 5.6% to $491 million.

4. Goosehead Insurance | Percentage Increase Over 12%

Goosehead Insurance  (GSHD) - Get Report climbed after the company beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings forecasts. Revenues grew 51% to $32 million from $21.2 million a year earlier. Total written premiums placed increased 49% from a year earlier to $301 million. Total written premiums placed for 2020 are expected to be between $1.05 billion and $1.07 billion.

5. Axos Financial | Percentage Increase Over 6%

Shares of Axos Financial  (AX) - Get Report rose after the financial services company reported better-than-expected first-quarter results. Adjusted earnings increased 31% to $54.8 million and 34% to 91 cents a share, respectively compared with $42 million and 68 cents a year earlier.

