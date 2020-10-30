Rogers Corp., Axos Financial: 5 Top Stock Gainers

Rogers Corp., Acadia Healthcare, Coventa Holding, Goosehead Insurance and Axos Financial are five of the top stock gainers for Friday.

Stocks were sliding Friday as investors contended with record-setting new daily cases of the coronavirus in the U.S. and disappointing guidance from some of the country's biggest tech companies.

Here are some of the top gainers for Friday:

1. Rogers Corp. | Percentage Increase Over 16%

Shares of Rogers Corp. (ROG) - Get Report climbed after the electronic components company beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings expectations. Revenue totaled $201.9 million, down 9% from a year earlier but beating analysts' forecasts of $184.2 million.

2. Acadia Healthcare | Percentage Increase Over 18%

Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) - Get Report advanced after the medical care facilities operator beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings and revenue expectations. Revenue totaled $833.3 million, compared with $777.3 million a year earlier. The latest figure beat analysts' consensus estimate of $800.2 million.

3. Covanta Holding | Percentage Increase Over 16%

Shares of Covanta Holding (CVA) - Get Report rose after the waste management company beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings expectations. The company said waste markets are returning to near pre-coronavirus pandemic levels. Revenue rose 5.6% to $491 million.

4. Goosehead Insurance | Percentage Increase Over 12%

Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) - Get Report climbed after the company beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings forecasts. Revenues grew 51% to $32 million from $21.2 million a year earlier. Total written premiums placed increased 49% from a year earlier to $301 million. Total written premiums placed for 2020 are expected to be between $1.05 billion and $1.07 billion.

5. Axos Financial | Percentage Increase Over 6%

Shares of Axos Financial (AX) - Get Report rose after the financial services company reported better-than-expected first-quarter results. Adjusted earnings increased 31% to $54.8 million and 34% to 91 cents a share, respectively compared with $42 million and 68 cents a year earlier.