Rocket Stock Climbs as Guidance Draws Analyst Plaudits

Rocket Cos.' third-quarter guidance points to mortgage-origination volume hitting a record for the year, RBC analyst Daniel Perlin says.

Rocket (RKT) - Get Report shares rose on Friday as analysts reacted positively to the online mortgage company’s stronger-than-expected guidance for the third quarter.

The stock recently traded at $18.40, up 5.3%.

RBC Capital Markets’ Daniel Perlin rates the stock of the Detroit company sector perform with a $24 price target.

Third-quarter guidance points to mortgage-origination volume hitting a record for the year, he said, according to Bloomberg.

Its second-quarter results illustrate strength in Rocket’s platform and strong demand for mortgages, he said.

Citigroup’s Arren Cyganovich has a buy rating, though he cut his price target to $23 from $26 in light of lower valuations for Rocket’s competitors, Bloomberg reports.

“With other mortgage originators posting mostly worse-than-expected results, market expectations likely set a low bar, which RKT delivered above,” he said, according to Bloomberg.

Piper Sandler analyst Kevin Barker has a neutral rating and raised his price target to $20 from $18, given higher forward book value forecasts. He, too, noted the strong third-quarter guidance.

In May, some analysts cut their price targets on Rocket after it missed Wall Street's earnings expectations for the first quarter, even as home-loan volumes rose in the quarter.

Rocket, which went public last August, said that the volume of closed loan originations fell in the first quarter from the fourth quarter and that the weakness would continue in the second quarter.

But analysts weren’t too downbeat then. "Our thesis is that the company will continue to take share in the currently fragmented market by underwriting both new purchase loans and refinancing existing ones," said RBC’s Perlin.