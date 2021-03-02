5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: Rocket, Square and Nielsen

Square, Rocket Cos., Energy Fuels, Nielsen Holdings and Mesa Air Group are five top stock gainers for Tuesday.

Stocks were lower Tuesday, one day after the S&P 500 posted its best trading session since June.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market Tuesday:

1. Square | Percentage Increase 6%

Square (SQ) - Get Report shares rose after the company said that its industrial bank, Square Financial Services, had begun operations.

The bank opening continues Square's diversification from strictly payment processing to broader financial services.

2. Rocket Cos. | Percentage Increase 35.6%

Shares of Rocket Cos. (RKT) - Get Report soared after CNBC reported the stock could be a target on social media site Reddit.

The online mortgage provider currently has large short bets placed against it by hedge funds, CNBC noted.

3. Energy Fuels | Percentage Increase 14.8%

Energy Fuels (UUUU) - Get Report climbed after the uranium miner and Neo Performance Materials, a rare earth manufacturer, said they had launched a rare earth production initiative spanning the European and North American regions.

The initiative will produce value-added rare earth products from natural monazite sands, a byproduct of heavy mineral sands mined in the southeastern United States

4. Nielsen Holdings | Percentage Increase 6.8%

Nielsen Holdings (NLSN) - Get Report climbed after Roku (ROKU) - Get Report said it had agreed to buy the company's Advanced Video Advertising business, which includes Nielsen's video automatic content recognition and dynamic ad insertion technologies.

5. Mesa Air Group | Percentage Increase 9.9%

Mesa Air Group (MESA) - Get Report rose after announcing that it had entered into a conditional agreement with Gramercy Associates based in London to develop a European based joint venture.

The current plan is to begin operations by the end of 2021.