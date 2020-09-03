Rocket Sinks Following First Post-IPO Earnings Report

Rocket, the parent company of mortgage lender Quicken Loans, posts its first quarterly earnings report following its initial public offering.

Rocket Cos. (RKT) - Get Report was sinking in premarket trading Thursday after the parent company of mortgage lender Quicken Loans posted its first quarterly earnings report following its initial public offering and issued third-quarter guidance.

Earnings in the second quarter were $3.5 billion on revenue of $5 billion. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization were $3.8 billion.

“While I’m proud of our performance, I am even more encouraged by the significant opportunity that remains in front of us as we continue to execute on our plan of achieving 25% share by 2030,” said Rocket CEO Jay Farner in a statement. “It is clear that our simple, client-focused, digital approach is continuously and fundamentally disrupting the way our industries do business.”

Rocket had forecast the second-quarter numbers soon after its IPO in August.

The company posted closed origination volume in the quarter of $72.3 billion, a record and a 126% increase from a year earlier. Rocket reported net-rate lock volume of $92 billion, up 170% from a year earlier and said it expects third-quarter net rate lock volume of $93 billion to $98 billion.

In addition, Rocket said it expects closed loan volume of between $82 billion and $85 billion in the third quarter.

The initial public offering in August of 100 million shares from Detroit-based Rocket was priced at $18 a share. The issuance was smaller than expected reflecting investors’ hesitance amid cloudy economic forecasts. Rocket originally had expected to raise as much as $3.3 billion via 150 million shares at $20 to $22 each.

The stock was down 8.91% to $28.52 in premarket trading on Thursday.