Rocket Pharma Stock Rises on Plan to Sell Stake to Largest Holder

Rocket Pharma, focused on gene therapies for childhood disorders, will place 812,516 shares with its largest holder, RTW Investments.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) - Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Report on Monday said it planned to sell 812,516 shares to its largest holder, the New York health-care investment firm RTW Investments, a deal that will raise gross proceeds of $26.4 million.

Shares of the Cranbury, N.J., biotech, which focuses on gene therapies for childhood disorders, at last check rose 4.6% to $33.96.

Rocket Pharma will place the shares at $32.48 each, the closing price on Aug. 27.

Rocket expects to use the net funds from the private placement to continue to advance and expand its pipeline of product candidates, for research and development, and for working capital, the company said.

The private placement is expected to close on or about Aug. 31, subject to customary closing conditions, the company said.

Two weeks ago, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration lifted its clinical hold on Rocket Pharma's Phase 1 trial for a drug used to treat Danon Disease. The move enabled the company to resume enrolling patients.

The hold was removed after Rocket Pharma addressed the FDA’s requests to modify the trial protocol and submitted other supporting documents with revised guidelines for patient selection and management, the company said.

