August 30, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Keep Cash on Hand in September, Jim Cramer Says
Publish date:

Rocket Pharma Stock Rises on Plan to Sell Stake to Largest Holder

Rocket Pharma, focused on gene therapies for childhood disorders, will place 812,516 shares with its largest holder, RTW Investments.
Author:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals  (RCKT) - Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Report on Monday said it planned to sell 812,516 shares to its largest holder, the New York health-care investment firm RTW Investments, a deal that will raise gross proceeds of $26.4 million.

Shares of the Cranbury, N.J., biotech, which focuses on gene therapies for childhood disorders, at last check rose 4.6% to $33.96.

Rocket Pharma will place the shares at $32.48 each, the closing price on Aug. 27.

Rocket expects to use the net funds from the private placement to continue to advance and expand its pipeline of product candidates, for research and development, and for working capital, the company said.

TheStreet Recommends

Dow Futures Edge Higher After 'Dovish' Powell Take, Friday Payrolls in Focus

The private placement is expected to close on or about Aug. 31, subject to customary closing conditions, the company said.

Two weeks ago, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration lifted its clinical hold on Rocket Pharma's Phase 1 trial for a drug used to treat Danon Disease. The move enabled the company to resume enrolling patients.

The hold was removed after Rocket Pharma addressed the FDA’s requests to modify the trial protocol and submitted other supporting documents with revised guidelines for patient selection and management, the company said.

SL Green: High Yield and Good Prospects for Reopening: Real Money

Tags
terms:
StocksInvesting
Broadcom stock is a buy
INVESTING

Broadcom Stock As JPMorgan Reiterates Overweight Rating Ahead of Earnings

Affirm Lead
INVESTING

Affirm Holdings Stock Soars After 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Deal With Amazon

Pfizer BioNTech Moderna Lead
INVESTING

Moderna Stock Slides on Japan Vaccine Suspension, Pfizer Edges Lower

New York Stock Exchange Lead
MARKETS

Nasdaq, S&P 500 Hit Fresh Record Highs on 'Dovish' Powell Take, Payrolls in Focus

Hill-Rom (HRC) Stock Dives on Q2 Revenue Miss, Outlook
INVESTING

Hill-Rom Stock Leaps as Baxter Is Said to Plan $10B Bid

Li Auto's Li One model is displayed at a showroom Lujiazui, Shanghai. Photo: Shutterstock Images
INVESTING

Li Auto Reports Surprise Net Loss; Stock Rises as Revenue Beats

Bitcoin vs Ethereum Lead
INVESTING

Cryptocurrency Price Check: John Paulson Calls Crypto a 'Worthless Bubble'

Catalent Lead
INVESTING

Catalent Stock Rises on $1B Deal to Buy Supplements Maker Bettera