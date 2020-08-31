Rocket Analysts Mixed on Mortgage Lender's Trajectory

Rocket Mortgage analysts issued reports on the mortgage lender, lauding its revenue growth while staying cautious on its valuation.

Rocket (RKT) shares rose after analysts issued reports on the mortgage lender, lauding its revenue growth while staying cautious on its valuation.

Rocket shares recently traded at $29.47, up 3.73%. They had soared 32% through Friday since the Detroit company went public earlier this month, amid strong demand for homes and refinancings during the coronavirus pandemic.

RBC analyst Daniel Perlin has an outperform rating and a $32 price target on the stock.

Rocket’s “proprietary technology-driven approach will enable it to continue profitably taking share in both refinanced and new purchase loans in the large and fragmented U.S. mortgage market, where there are near-term catalysts from rates and demographics,” he wrote in a commentary cited by Bloomberg.

Bank of America analyst Jason Kupferberg has a buy rating on the stock, also with a $32 price target. It has “room for more,” given its status as the largest U.S. mortgage originator and the growth of mortgage originations, he said, according to Bloomberg.

Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette has an equal weight rating with a $25 target for the shares. Rocket’s valuation already reflects its growing market share, he said, according to Bloomberg.

Goldman Sachs analyst Ryan Nash has a neutral rating and a $27 target for the stock.

“Valuation looks fair at current levels,” Nash wrote, according to Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, UBS began coverage of Rocket with a neutral rating and a $28 price target.

Credit Suisse started coverage of Rocket with a neutral rating. Its price target stands at $29.

Earlier this month Rocket issued a preliminary second-quarter report, saying it expected net income of $3.5 billion, compared with a loss of $54 million in the year-earlier period.