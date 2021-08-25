August 25, 2021
TheStreet home
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet home
JIM CRAMERINVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search
Behind the Label: Virgin Galactic
Behind the Label: Virgin Galactic
Publish date:

Rocket Lab Stock Drops in First Day of Trading After SPAC Merger

Rocket Lab's decline could indicate the froth is coming off an overheated market for space-related stocks.
Author:

Rocket Lab USA  (RKLB) - Get Report plummeted in its first day of trading Wednesday after a SPAC merger, perhaps indicating the froth is coming off an overheated market for space-related stocks.

Rocket Lab recently traded at $10.36, down 10%. The drop came on the same day that Chief Executive Peter Beck rang the opening bell on the Nasdaq exchange.

He was undaunted by the stock drop, telling CNBC he hasn’t “really even been watching it,” adding that “at the end of the day, we’re in this for the long term.”

The deal garnered Rocket Lab $777 million and valued it at $4.8 billion. The company said it’s using the money to grow its core small rocket business, to increase its spacecraft division and manufacture a larger rocket called Neutron to compete with Elon Musk’s SpaceX, CNBC reports.

TheStreet Recommends

Rocket Lab is looking toward organic and inorganic growth, Beck said.

Plenty of other space-related companies have gone public too, and many analysts are skeptical of their prospects. But Beck’s not worried.

“I don’t think it will take long for investors to differentiate between the company that’s consistently delivering and the ones that have aspirations to deliver sometime in the future,” he said.

Virgin Galactic  (SPCE) - Get Report, which in 2019 became one of the first space companies to go public, received a downgrade from Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag two weeks ago to underweight from equal weight, leaving her price target at $25.

A coming period of inactivity for the space company founded by Richard Branson moved her to act.

Tags
terms:
StocksMergers and Acquisitions
Jim Cramer's Retail Lighting Round: TJX Companies, Coach, Urban Outfitters and Dick's Sporting Goods
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Dick's Sporting Goods, Okta, BioLife

Delta Air Lines Ticket Sales Take Off with More Domestic Travelers
INVESTING

Delta Air to Staff: Vaccination or $200-Month Health-Care Surcharge

NYSE Trader Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Move Higher as Wall Street Looks Ahead to Fed's Jackson Hole Retreat

Beyond Meat Lead
INVESTING

Beyond Meat Stock Drops; Argus Cuts to Hold on Revenue Outlook

Cassava Sciences Lead
INVESTING

Cassava Sciences Stock Plummets on Request to Halt Drug Trials

Nordstrom Bulls Are in Control - Here's Where the Stock Can Go Now
INVESTING

Nordstrom Stock Tumbles on Lagging Sales, J.P. Morgan Price Target Cut

Microchip Technology Lead
INVESTING

Microchip Technology Stock Jumps On 2-for-1 Stock Split Plans

GameStop Shows No Signs of Slowing Down, Jim Cramer's Marathon
INVESTING

GameStop Extends Gains but Meme Stock Rally Spark Remains a Mystery