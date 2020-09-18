Roche Reports Phase 3 Progress for Its Covid Pneumonia Treatment

Swiss drug giant Roche reported progress in the Phase 3 trial of a drug to treat coronavirus patients who have pneumonia.

Roche Holding (RHHBY) , the Swiss drug giant, on Thursday reported progress in a Phase 3 trial of a drug to treat coronavirus patients who have pneumonia.

The drug, Actemra/RoActemra, lowers the likelihood that those patients will need to be put on a ventilator, the company said.

“Patients with covid-19-associated pneumonia who received Actemra/RoActemra (tocilizumab) plus standard of care were 44% less likely to progress to mechanical ventilation or death compared to patients who received placebo plus standard of care,” Roche said in a statement.

The trial focused on minorities

“The study is the first global Phase 3 covid-19 clinical trial to primarily enroll patient populations that are often underrepresented in clinical studies and have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic,” the company said.

“Approximately 85% of the 389 patients were from minority racial and ethnic groups. The majority of patients were Hispanic, with significant representation of Native American and Black populations. The trial was conducted in the United States, South Africa, Kenya, Brazil, Mexico and Peru.”

Last month Roche and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) - Get Report said they’re teaming up to make and distribute Regn-Cov2, Regeneron's experimental covid-19 treatment.

Regn-Cov2 is currently being studied in two Phase 2/3 clinical trials to treat covid-19 and in a Phase 3 trial to prevent the disease in people living in a house with infected individuals.

Regeneron and Roche make competing rheumatoid arthritis drugs and vision-loss drugs.

Roche American depositary receipts closed at $46.36 on Thursday, up 0.76%. The stock had climbed 14% year to date through Thursday.