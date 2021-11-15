Roblox (RBLX) - Get Roblox Report is investing $100 million in three videogames that it plans to bring to middle-school, high school and college classrooms, a media report says.

As reported by The Wall Street Journal, the San Mateo, Calif., videogame producer's project is designed to expand beyond its users beyond teens and preteens and to join the internet effort called the metaverse.

Designed as a way for players to create their own games, Roblox now features millions of games from its users. But the three new ones will be among a handful tailored specifically for classrooms, the Journal reported.

Developed by nonprofits including Boston’s Museum of Science, each of the games will have its own focus: robotics, space exploration and, for the college-age users, careers and fields like computer science, engineering and biomedical science.

The games are slated to come out next year and will not feature any virtual bonus purchase options, the paper reported. That's part of the company's commitment to online safety for children.

"It’s been a vision since we started the company over 16 years ago to have these types of experiences,” Roblox Chief Executive David Baszucki told the WSJ. "We've always had that educational background in mind."

The move comes as companies like Meta (formerly Facebook) (FB) - Get Facebook, Inc. Class A Report and Nvidia (NVDA) - Get NVIDIA Corporation Report are branching out into the metaverse, an online world of virtual and augmented reality that users move through with digital avatars, the Journal reported.

Roblox stock has wavered on Monday. At last check it was 2.2% lower at $105.27. But it also has traded up 2.6% at a 52-week high of $110.35. It has almost doubled off its 52-week low $60..50, set in mid-March.