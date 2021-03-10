TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Roblox Opens at $64.50 a Share in Stock Market Debut

Roblox makes it trading debut Wednesday at $64.50 a share, 43% higher than the $45 reference price set by the New York Stock Exchange.
Author:
Publish date:

Videogame platform Roblox  (RBLX) - Get Report made its stock market debut on Wednesday at $64.50 a share, above the reference price of $45 set by the New York Stock Exchange.

Shares of Roblox spiked 61.7%  to $73 at last check.

The San Mateo, Calif., company began trading through a direct listing of 199 million shares, bypassing the traditional route of an initial public offering.

Posts on social media platforms including Reddit suggested the company’s shares will draw a wave of buying from ordinary investors who catapulted valuations of companies like GameStop  (GME) - Get Report and AMC Entertainment  (AMC) - Get Report, among others, in recent months.

Roblox won't be raising fresh capital. In January, the company raised $520 million in a Series H funding round at a price of $45 a share. The funding round was led by Altimeter Capital, the Menlo Park, Calif., venture-capital firm, and Dragoneer Investment Group, the San Francisco VC and private-equity firm.

In February, Roblox held another fundraising round led by the Menlo Park VC firm Andreessen Horowitz.

A reference price isn’t a direct indicator of a company’s market capitalization. 

But at $45 a share, Roblox would have a market value of about $30 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The online gaming platform is popular with the Reddit crowd,

More than 2 million developers produce games for Roblox's free online platform, the company says. The developers then share in the revenue generated by users of the games. 

More than 1,250 developers made at least $10,000 last year through virtual sales in their Roblox games, CNBC reported.

Roblox generates revenue through sales of Robux, a virtual currency that players can buy with real money to enhance their experience.

Roblox originally planned an IPO last year. But it held off after company officials decided that the strong trading debuts of Airbnb  (ABNB) - Get Report and DoorDash  (DASH) - Get Report made it too difficult to determine the right price for its shares, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Programmers David Baszucki and Erik Cassel started Roblox in 2004. Cassel died of cancer in 2013. Baszucki serves as chairman, president and chief executive. 

Baszucki remains the company’s largest holder with more than 70% of the voting rights.

Tags
terms:
InvestingStocks
How to Play GameStop Stock
INVESTING

GameStop Shares Pinball as Retail Traders Battle for Direction

Government Bonds Leads
INVESTING

US 10 Year Bond Auction Gets Solid Foreign Demand; Stocks Hold Gains

Express
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Express, DraftKings

boeing (2)
INVESTING

Boeing Gains on $30 Billion GE/AerCap Deal; Cramer Says Run Has Begun

Tupperware's Chairman and CEO Insists 'This Is Not Your Mom's Tupperware'
INVESTING

Tupperware Plunges as Earnings Badly Miss Estimates

Apollo Global Eyes Takeover of Hilton Grand Vacations for Up to $36 a Share
INVESTING

Hilton Grand Slips After $1.4B Deal for Diamond Resorts

China Stocks Extend Losses As Markets Struggle With Valuation, Rising Bond Yields
MARKETS

Dow Rises 400 Points as Inflation Worries Ease, Nasdaq Edges Up

Talend's Talent for Unifying Data: Cramer's Top Takeaways
INVESTING

Talend Jumps on Plan to Be Bought for $66-Share by Thoma Bravo