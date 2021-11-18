Roblox Price Target Raised 70% by Morgan Stanley on Earnings

'Roblox's Q3 results and analyst day highlighted its early leadership in the metaverse and continued innovation,' Morgan Stanley says.

Roblox (RBLX) - Get Roblox Report shares rose Thursday, after Morgan Stanley raised its price target 70% to $150 from $88, moved by its earnings report Nov. 8 and analyst day Tuesday.

Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak kept his overweight rating on the videogame platform.

“RBLX’s Q3 results and analyst day highlighted its early leadership in the metaverse and continued innovation to capitalize on materially higher long-term monetization opportunity,” he wrote in a commentary cited by CNBC.

“We were particularly encouraged by the October trends ... as we think they speak to RBLX’s better than appreciated growth runway/ability to continue growing its user base, engagement and monetization even through reopening.”

The metaverse’s growth will help Roblox for years, Nowak said.

“We were most encouraged by management’s statement that ‘in the next three to five years, all brands will have a Roblox Strategy’, as we believe this speaks to the company’s focus on driving higher branded monetization.”

As for earnings, Roblox’s net loss widened to $74 million from $48.6 million in the third quarter, but it attributed that to the cost of growing — active daily users rose 31% at 47.3 million.

Total revenue (excluding deferred revenue) doubled (up 102%) at $509.3 million.

Demand for popular games like "MeepCity" and "Adopt Me!" remained strong despite the drop anticipated as pandemic-related restrictions eased across the country.

Bookings increased 28% in the third quarter, while users played its games for a total of 11.2 billion hours.

Roblox’s workforce grew 66% to 1,435 in the latest quarter from 865 a year earlier.