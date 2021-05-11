Ferro, Roblox, Palantir Technologies, NortonLifeLock and ShockWaveMedical are five top stock gainers for Tuesday.

Stocks were falling Tuesday, pulled down by a sharp selloff in technology shares and expensive, high-growth equities.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Tuesday:

1. Ferro | Increase 23.4%

Paints producer Ferro (FOE) - Get Report jumped after agreeing to be purchased by Prince International for $22 a share in cash.

Prince is a portfolio company of American Securities.

2. Roblox | Increase 13.3%

Roblox (RBLX) - Get Report surged after the online video game operator reported its first financial results since going public, posting better-than-expected bookings on a surge in daily users.

Average daily active users during the quarter were 42.1 million, an increase of 79% year over year.

3. Palantir Technologies | Increase 8.1%

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) - Get Report rose after the software company posted sales that beat analysts' forecasts and said it will accept bitcoin as payment and may include the cryptocurrency on its balance sheet.

The company posted a first-quarter loss of $123.5 million, or 7 cents a share, compared with a loss of $54.3 million, or 10 cents a share, a year ago. Revenue in the quarter jumped 49% to $341.2 million

4. NortonLifeLock | Increase 7.7%

Shares of NortonLifeLock (NLOK) - Get Report shares rose after the consumer cybersecurity company beat earnings expectations in its fiscal fourth quarter, and announced a $1.5 billion boost to its share buyback plan.

NortonLifeLock reported revenue of $672 million in the quarter, up 9% from $614 million last year.

5. ShockWave Medical | Increase 21.2%

ShockWaveMedical (SWAV) - Get Report was surging after the medical device company beat Wall Street's first-quarter revenue estimates, but posted a wider-than-expected loss.

Revenue totaled $31.9 million, up 110% from a year ago. The company reported a net loss of $23.6 million, or 68 cents a share.