Roblox's (RBLX) - Get Roblox Report online gaming platform has been down for nearly two days because of technical issues, and the company does not know when its services will return to normal.

"We believe we have identified an underlying internal cause of the outage," Roblox said Saturday afternoon on its website's status page. "We're in the process of performing the necessary engineering and maintenance work to get Roblox back up and running. Thanks for your patience."

Roblox said on Twitter and Meta on Friday that it was "still making progress" on the outage and would keep users updated.

"We know you're having issues with Roblox right now. We're sorry and working hard to get things back to normal," the company said on Twitter Thursday after the platform went down at about 7 p.m. Eastern.

Roblox said on Thursday that the outage was not related to any specific experiences or partnerships on the platform, such as Chipotle Mexican Grill's (CMG) - Get Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Report Boorito Halloween promotion that gives away $1 million in free burritos and can be accessed through a Roblox virtual restaurant.

Roblox is an online gaming platform and game creation system that allows its users to program games and play games created by its users. Players can build the ultimate theme park, compete as a professional race car driver, star in a fashion show, become a superhero, or simply design a dream home and hang out with friends, the company's website says.

Roblox is free to download and free to play on all modern smartphones, tablets, computers, Xbox One, Oculus Rift, and HTC Vive.

Shares of Roblox on Friday closed 1.5% higher at $84.02. Chipotle stock closed 0.1% lower at $1,779.03.