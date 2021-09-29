September 29, 2021
Cramer Says Mark Zuckerberg Could Learn This From Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev
Robinhood Stock Vulnerable as Insider Shares Unlocked: J.P. Morgan

Trading activity is slowing on Robinhood’s platform more so than on competitors, J.P. Morgan said.
Robinhood  (HOOD) - Get Robinhood Report shares fell Wednesday, after J.P. Morgan said the stock is vulnerable, as more insider shares from the July IPO are unlocked in coming months.

In addition, trading activity is slowing on Robinhood’s platform more so than on competitors, J.P. Morgan analyst Kenneth Worthington wrote in a commentary cited by CNBC.

He has an underweight rating and a $35 price target on the stock.

Robinhood on Wednesday traded at $43.92, down 1.3% at last check. It has gained 16% since the July 28 pricing for its initial public offering.

“With more shares unlocking in coming months and with the greatest lockup expiration on Dec. 1, we see the risk that Robinhood shares will come under more meaningful selling pressure and are at risk of underperforming,” Worthington said.

To be sure, “We see the incremental float as a positive as it will limit the ability of less sophisticated investors to move the stock beyond fundamentals, influence that remains a concern for many institutional investors,” Worthington said.

As for the sluggish trading activity, “this slowdown is of particular importance for Robinhood given its earnings are far more transaction-based than peers and because we see a higher valuation driven and dependent on account/revenue growth metrics,” he said.

Robinhood gets about 80% of its revenue from payment for order flow, letting outsiders such as Citadel execute its customers’ trades.

New Robinhood app downloads have dropped 78% in the third quarter from the second quarter, according to data provided to J.P. Morgan by Apptopia.

