August 23, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Jim Cramer on Robinhood: I Don't Want to Hear 'Seasonal' From a New Company
Jim Cramer on Robinhood: I Don't Want to Hear 'Seasonal' From a New Company
Publish date:

Robinhood Stock Rises; Analysts Initiate Coverage, Laud Potential

Shares of Robinhood were higher as analysts, initiating coverage, lauded the investment platform's potential.
Author:

Shares of Robinhood  (HOOD) - Get Report were higher as analysts, initiating coverage, lauded the investment platform's potential, even after last week's disappointing earnings report

At last check Robinhood stock was trading up 4.1% at $44.40. The company started trading at the end of July.

Citigroup's Jason Bazinet rated the Menlo Park, Calif., company buy with a $63 price target.

Robinhood has succeeded by targeting U.S. households that aren't as invested in the market and whom the brokerage industry hasn't traditionally tried to attract, the analyst said.

And he says slowing growth has already been built into the stock's price. 

Potential Buy Setups in Square, Roku and VeriSign: Real Money

TheStreet Recommends

KeyBanc's Josh Beck rates the stock overweight with a $55 price target. "While we do not expect the journey to be linear following [an about 17 times] increase in users the last four years, we believe Robinhood is poised to become a FinApp leader," he said.

Barclays analyst Ross Sandler initiated coverage of the stock with an equal weight rating and $50 price target.

"Every company in fintech is chasing the Alipay  (BABA) - Get Report ‘super-app’ concept and, with the highest engagement and NPS in the space, we think HOOD stands about as good a chance as any to get there," he wrote.

The firm also notes, however, that there's a lot of regulatory uncertainty, especially when it comes to payment for order flow, Bloomberg reported. 

Deutsche Bank's Brian Bedell started the company at hold with a $45 price target. The firm sees Robinhood's management investing heavily to execute its growth strategy, which could lead to volatility over the next six to 12 months.

Despite the volatility, Bedell sees Robinhood's potential as "extremely attractive."

J.P. Morgan's Kenneth Worthington rates Robinhood underweight with a $35 price target. The company's success at "breaking into the very competitive retail U.S. brokerage business" is already being priced into the stock, he says.

New York Stock Exchange Lead
INVESTING

Pfizer Stock Leaps on FDA Report, Dow Futures Higher as Global Stocks Rebound

Boeing Lead
INVESTING

Boeing Plans Investment in Virgin Orbit's $3.2 Billion SPAC IPO

JD.com's Logistics Unit Is In Talks With Banks For What May Be One Of Hong Kong's Most Anticipated Initial Public Offers Of 2021
INVESTING

JD.com Stock Firms After Stronger-Than-Expected Adjusted Profit

Chinese Cancer Drugs Developer CStone's Shares Surge On US$480 Million Deal With US Pharma Giant Pfizer
INVESTING

Premarket Movers Monday - Pfizer, Trillium, Uber and General Motors

senior caregiver wheelchair sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

Resources for Caregivers That Can Lighten the Emotional and Financial Burden

210722Ether_1600x900
INVESTING

Six Reasons Why Ethereum Has Intrinsic Value

jim-cramer-on-citigroups-downgrade-of-pfizer (3)
INVESTING

Pfizer Agrees to $2.26 Billion Takeover of Cancer Specialists Trillium Therapeutics

NYSE Trader Lead
MARKETS

Bitcoin, PayPal, General Motors, Jackson Hole: 5 Things You Must Know