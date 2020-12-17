Robinhood Settles Order Charges With SEC for $65 Million

Robinhood 'failed to disclose' payments it received from trading firms for routing customer orders to them, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Popular online trading service Robinhood Financial has agreed to pay $65 million to settle Securities and Exchange Commission charges that it “failed to disclose" payments it received from trading firms for routing customer orders to them, the SEC announced Thursday.

The SEC also charged Robinhood with “failing to satisfy its duty to seek the best reasonably available terms to execute customer orders.”

Robinhood has received a boatload of criticism for using flashy marketing to attract novice investors to riskier forms of trading stocks and other securities - leveraged and short-term positioning, for example.

Massachusetts securities regulators filed a complaint against Robinhood Wednesday, claiming that the company markets its services intensely to unschooled investors and has neglected to protect them from unsafe investment strategies.

As for the SEC, it said in a statement that “between 2015 and late 2018, Robinhood made misleading statements and omissions in customer communications, including in FAQ [frequently asked questions] pages on its website.”

Those misstatements were “about its largest revenue source when describing how it made money - namely, payments from trading firms in exchange for Robinhood sending its customer orders to those firms for execution, also known as payment for order flow,” the SEC said.

“One of Robinhood’s selling points to customers was that trading was commission free, but due in large part to its unusually high payment for order flow rates, Robinhood customers’ orders were executed at prices that were inferior to other brokers’ prices,” the SEC said.

The government watchdog added that Robinhood "falsely claimed in a website FAQ between October 2018 and June 2019 that its execution quality matched or beat that of its competitors.”

Robinhood's Chief Legal Officer Dan Gallagher said in an e-mailed statement that the "settlement relates to historical practices that do not reflect Robinhood today.

"We recognize the responsibility that comes with having helped millions of investors make their first investments, and we’re committed to continuing to evolve Robinhood as we grow to meet our customers’ needs,” he added.

In addition, a Robinhood spokesperson said, "We are fully transparent in our communications with customers about our current revenue streams, have significantly improved our best execution processes, and have established relationships with additional market makers to improve execution quality."