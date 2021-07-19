TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Jim Cramer’s Critical Investing Rule for Market Selloffs
Jim Cramer’s Critical Investing Rule for Market Selloffs
Publish date:

Robinhood Sets IPO Price Range, Aims for $35 Billion Debut Market Value

Robinhood, which plans to list under the ticker symbol 'HOOD', will sell 55 million of its Class A common shares at between $38 and $42 each, the online trading firm said Monday.
Author:

Robinhood Markets set the price of its impending IPO Monday that could value the online trading platform at around $35 billion.

In an updated S-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Robinhood said it plans to offer 55 million shares of its Class A common stock in the range of $38 to $42 each, a move that would raise around $2.3 billion at the higher-end of the range. That translates to a market value of around $35 billion.

Robinhood customers will be offered between $440 million and $770 million in Class A shares, the company said, with CEO Vladimir Tenev ultimately owning around 26.2% of the listed company.

Robinhood said it generated $959 million in revenues last year, a 245% increase from 2019, and noted it has 17.7 million active users on the platform with aggregate assets of around $81 billion. 

TST Recommends

The group posted updated June quarter revenue estimates of between $546 million and $574 million, with what it called  22.5 million in "funded accounts".

Over the first three months of the year, in fact, 9.5 million Robinhood customers traded $88 billion worth of digital currencies, a massive increase from the same period last year.

Earlier this year, Robinhood raised $3.4 billion from its existing shareholders in a move aimed at allowing the group to meet margin requirements at the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) clearing house while also expanding and fine-tuning its platform.

Robinhood co-founder Tenev told the online audio meeting group Clubhouse at the time that the National Securities Clearing Corp., a DTCC subsidiary, asked for a deposit of $3 billion late Thursday -- a figure it ultimately reduced to $1.4 billion -- to support the surge in trading volume linked to the sudden surge in so-called 'meme stocks' that gripped Wall Street in January and February. 

United Airlines Lead
INVESTING

Premarket Movers Monday: United Airlines, Carnival, Five9

How to Play a Shaky Market: NYSE Trader Breaks it Down
INVESTING

Dow Futures Tumble as Delta Infections Trigger Growth Concerns, Oil Slumps

Deal or No Deal, the OPEC Decision Matters for Oil Prices
INVESTING

Oil Prices Slump on OPEC Output Deal, Delta Variant Energy Demand Worries

210630Grill_1600x900
Sponsored Story

Summer Grilling Season and Livestock Markets

17 milestones wedding sh
Sponsored Story

Planning Tips to Save Money on Your Wedding

The US is keeping a close eye on Chinese chip deals to prevent Beijing from gaining access to the most advanced technologies. Photo: Handout
INVESTING

These Are the Best Under-the-Radar Chip Stocks to Invest in Now

sp 500 phone stocks invest sh
INVESTING

S&P 500, Amazon: Forget Correlation, Think Rotation With Stocks

Dow Futures Lead
MARKETS

Dow Sinks, Zoom Video and Five9, Ackman and Universal, J&J - 5 Things You Must Know