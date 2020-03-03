Robinhood Says It's Finally Back Up and Running

The free trading app was down all day Monday during the huge stock rally.

Free trading platform Robinhood tweeted overnight that it was finally back up after a daylong outage rendered its members unable to trade during Monday’s massive stock rally. But some users were still reporting difficulties accessing their accounts and trading on Tuesday morning.

At 2:19 a.m. ET on Tuesday, the company tweeted to customers that it was currently up and running. It added that it was testing through the night, so that “you may observe some downtime as we prepare for tomorrow.”

A Robinhood spokesperson told Bloomberg that the problem was caused by an infrastructure issue that caused the company’s computer systems to be unable to talk to each other.

The company said it might provide compensation, billing credits or both to some customers who were unable to trade on a case-by-case basis, according to Bloomberg.

Upset Robinhood customers tweeted their frustration and displeasure throughout the day on Monday and Tuesday.

Robinhood did not immediately respond to requests for comment for this article.