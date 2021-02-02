Robinhood Reportedly Continues Plan for IPO, Possibly in May

Online brokerage Robinhood continues to plan for an initial public offering, possibly around May, a media report says.

Online brokerage Robinhood Markets continues to plan for an initial public offering, possibly around May, a media report says.

Knowledgeable sources told Bloomberg of the situation.

One person told the news service that Robinhood would instead go for a direct listing or merger with a special purpose acquisition company to avoid the bureaucracy of an IPO. A direct listing enables a company's holders to sell shares directly into the market, avoiding the need for underwriters.

Capital became an issue for Robinhood during the short-squeeze turmoil of last week. It had to meet collateral requirements, which required restricting trading. And the restrictions angered some of the Palo Alto, Calif., broker's customers.

Robinhood investors have put $3.4 billion into the firm over the past four days to meet its collateral requirements. That’s more than the company had raised in its entire eight years of existence, The Wall Street Journal reports.

An IPO would bring in more capital and enable longstanding investors to cash out.

Robinhood has planned an IPO for May since last year, knowledgeable sources told Bloomberg. But they said it has yet to make a final decision. They said the company has been preoccupied with the trading turmoil in recent days.

Robinhood explained its reasoning for the trade restrictions in its blog. It also took out an ad in The Wall Street Journal Tuesday to soothe customers.

“There is a lot of confusing information out there, and while we have tried to provide clarity as best we can, we want you to hear directly from us,” the ad says.

“Simply put Robinhood limited buying in volatile securities to ensure it complied with deposit regulations.”

Further: “We have to make progressive strides while simultaneously complying with laws and regulations outside of our control,” Robinhood said.