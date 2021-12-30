Robinhood Working On Allowing More Option Rollovers: Report

Robinhood Markets HOOD reportedly is working to allow more of its customers to use a feature letting them roll into a new option position at the same time they close out an old one.

Bloomberg reported that developer Steve Moser unearthed the news in a beta version of Robinhood’s iPhone app. It could be an important development, as options accounted for 61% of Robinhood third-quarter trading revenue, Bloomberg reports.

“Rolling can help you better manage your options strategies,” says a hidden message in the app. A Robinhood spokeswoman declined to comment to Bloomberg.

A small portion of Robinhood’s current customer base, Level 3 users, already have access to the rolling feature. The fact that Robinhood put it in the beta code indicates the company plans more widespread availability of the rollover feature, Bloomberg says.

Robinhood recently traded at $18.25, up 7%. It has tanked 48% since going public in July.

In October, Robinhood posted a wider-than-expected third quarter loss as the company saw fewer new accounts amid a slowdown in activity related to cryptocurrencies.

It was at the heart of so-called meme stock mania at the beginning of the year. The company's trading platform was used by retail options traders who heavily bought names promoted online in attempts to coordinate short squeezes.

The company said it now expects newly funded accounts for the fourth quarter to be roughly in line with the 660,000 opened in the third quarter of 2021. Robinhood has over 22 million customers with funded accounts.