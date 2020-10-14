Robinhood Mulls Return to Public Report of Trading Data - TheStreet
Robinhood Mulls Return to Public Report of Trading Data

“We’re looking into" again reporting trading data publicly, Robinhood Co-CEO Vladimir Tenev said in a media report.
Author:
Publish date:

Robinhood Markets, an online brokerage that’s a millennial favorite, is mulling a return to publicly reporting its customer-trading data, after withdrawing that access about two months ago.

“We’re looking into it,” Robinhood's co-founder and co-chief executive, Vladimir Tenev, said in an interview with Bloomberg.

Robinhood customers have shown interest in seeing what their fellow investors are buying and selling instantaneously, he said.

“We hear the desire to have some of that data available again,” he said. “We want to make sure we have all the proper safeguards and the data is actually being presented in an accurate way that’s not confusing or misleading.”

Robinhood led the charge to free stock trading, which is now common among big online brokers. 

Activity on Robinhood has surged during the coronavirus pandemic, as many people stuck at home have had time to invest and speculate in financial markets.

Before the ban, Robintrack.net, an aggregator of the Robinhood statistics unconnected to the brokerage, made it simple to track trades, Bloomberg reports

But Robinhood said some third-party platforms were transmitting the data in a way that could be misunderstood, according to Bloomberg

If Robinhood puts back the data feed, it will ensure that client activities aren’t misrepresented, and the data will probably be part of an offering in its app, Tenev said.

Robinhood is facing a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation into its relationships with high-speed trading firms, The Wall Street Journal reported last month.

The investigation is focused on whether Robinhood properly disclosed to customers that its orders were being sold to high-speed trading firms, and whether that lack of disclosure amounts to civil fraud.

Robinhood's backers include the Menlo Park, Calif., venture-capital firm Sequoia Capital.

