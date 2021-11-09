Skip to main content
November 9, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
What Politicians Are Saying About Robinhood
What Politicians Are Saying About Robinhood
Publish date:

Robinhood Crypto Wallet May Be Hot, But Data Leak Still Drawing Fire

Almost two million people are waiting to use Robinhood's crypto wallet once its launched, according to COO Christine Hall.
Author:

Shares of Robinhood  (HOOD) - Get Robinhood Report were falling Tuesday as the company battles technical issues, but chief operating office Christine Hall says that the company's crypto wallet has a waitlist of 1.6 million users. 

The company said that it is also giving access to the product to some users Tuesday.

Tuesday morning, the no-commission online brokerage firm  tweeted that it is investigating reports that some customers were experiencing issues transferring money in and out of Robinhood. 

The company later said it has fixed the issue, but coupled with Monday's revelation the stock dipped sharply Tuesday. 

Shares of Robinhood were down 3% to $36.85 at last check in afternoon trading. 

TheStreet Recommends

Robinhood revealed that an unauthorized party obtained a list of email addressed for about 5 million users, the full names of another 2 million users and even more info for hundreds more. 

The Menlo Park-based fintech said in a statement that it the Nov. 3 breach “obtained access to a limited amount of personal information for a portion of [Robinhood’s] customers.”

However, no debit card, bank account or social security info is believed to have been exposed.

Last month, Robinhood said it lost $2.06 a share on revenue of $365 million, vs. a loss of 5 cents a share on revenue of $270 million in the same period a year ago. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had been expecting a loss of 67 cents a share for the period.

“Crypto activity declined from record highs in the prior quarter, leading to considerably fewer new funded accounts,” the company said in a statement.

Robinhood Lead
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Robinhood's Crypto Wallet Already Has 1.6-Million Waitlist

Wall Street Lead
STOCKS

Stocks Fall as Investors Back Away from Record Highs

cannabis
CANNABIS

Don't Get Too Excited About Cannabis Soaring: Analysts

Cannabis Weed Marijuana Federal Lead
INVESTING

Curaleaf Drops on Earnings, Cowen Still Bullish

Johnson & Johnson Lead
INVESTING

Oklahoma Court Overturns Opioid Judgement Against J&J

videoblocks-a-series-of-fullhd-close-up-rotating-slider-dollymacro-shots-of-the-surface-of-computer-hardware-parts-chipsmotherboardcpucurcuits-close-up-macro-computer-chips-circuits-surface-rotating-dolly_s_mt0i43g_1080__D
INVESTING

Semiconductor Watchlist: Skyworks, EnPro, AMD, Nvidia

Jim Cramer: Here Is Why I Would Buy Morgan Stanley
INVESTING

Morgan Stanley Plans Private-Shares Platform for Wealthy Clients

CRH Edges Higher After Group Sees Boost from Trump Infrastructure Spending
INVESTING

Stocks of the Week: DraftKings, Uber, Infrastructure