TD Ameritrade Restricts Some Trades in AMC, GameStop, Others

TD Ameritrade is restricting some trades in sharply shorted stocks, like AMC and GameStop. Online brokers' operations are disrupted by massive trading.

TD Ameritrade said Wednesday that it has restricted some transactions in GameStop, (GME) - Get Report AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report and other stocks to "[mitigate] risk for our company and clients."

The videogame retailer and the country's largest theater chain are perhaps the most prominent of the stocks caught up in the current short-squeeze frenzy.

Meantime, multiple online brokerages suffered disruptions Wednesday as the massive short squeeze in stocks with poor fundamentals has pushed retail investors’ trading activity to unprecedented levels.

Affected platforms include TD Ameritrade, E-Trade, Fidelity, Robinhood and Charles Schwab (SCHW) - Get Report.

The short squeeze began Friday, when Andrew Left, managing partner of short-seller Citron, said it was abandoning GameStop (GME) - Get Report because of harassment from bulls.

Other stocks that have seen big-time short squeezes include AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report, Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - Get Report, BlackBerry (BB) - Get Report and Koss (KOSS) - Get Report.

In a tweet, Ameritrade said: "Please be aware that unprecedented volumes today may be causing limited access to the TD Ameritrade Mobile app. Please consider using our website or other platforms."

In addition, it posted a message to clients saying, "In the interest of mitigating risk for our company and clients, we have put in place several restrictions on some transactions in GME, AMC and other securities. We made these decisions out of an abundance of caution amid unprecedented market conditions and other factors.”

Retail investors have turned manic over the past few days and brokerages were unprepared for the trading deluge. The firms seek to a keep costs at a minimum, and trading capacity may have been a victim.

In addition, waits for customers calling brokerage firms to speak with a human representative can total 20 minutes or more, reports say.

One could argue that people moving in and out of poor quality stocks deserve their fate if their brokerage platforms malfunction. The problem, long-term investors say, is that it also may hurt people holding portfolios with veteran stocks like Procter & Gamble (PG) - Get Report.

Market manias play out in different ways. During the internet stock craze of the late 1990s, individuals were paying up for just about any company with dot-com in its name. Many of them didn’t have revenue. And many didn't survive -- with individual investors left holding the bag, suffering major losses.