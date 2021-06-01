TheStreet home
Robinhood Adds Three New Board Members Ahead of Expected IPO

Trading app Robinhood on Tuesday appointed three new independent directors to its board, the company said in a blog post.
Robinhood appointed former Apple  (AAPL) - Get Report executive Jon Rubinstein, PricewaterhouseCoopers partner Paula Loop and former World Bank president Robert Zoellick as independent directors to its board.

"Jon, Paula and Bob bring tremendous experience across finance, technology, accounting, governance, international markets and public policy," said Co-Founder and Chief Executive Vlad Tenev in a statement.

"They will each provide invaluable leadership for Robinhood as we continue to build great products for customers and pursue our mission to democratize finance for all,” Tenev added.

Rubinstein and Zoellick will join the Robinhood board effective immediately while Loop's appointment will be effective June 17 after her retirement from PwC on June 16.

In March, the company filed confidentially with the Securities and Exchange Commission to go public. 

Menlo Park, California-based Robinhood was at the heart of the retail trading frenzy earlier this year when GameStop  (GME) - Get Report stock rose more than 1,700% from Jan. 1 through Jan. 27.

Lawmakers Grill Robinhood CEO in GameStop Hearing

During the first Congressional hearing into the GameStop trading frenzy in February, lawmakers grilled Ronbinhood CEO Tenev and criticized the platform's decision to slap trading limits on GameStop and thereby limiting its customers' ability to buy the stock, leading to more wild trading swings and accusations the platform was trying to help hedge funds who were short the stock.

