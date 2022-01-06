Skip to main content
Join AAP
Subscribe
A History of Rivian
A History of Rivian

Electric Blues: Rivian Stock Falls Below its IPO Price

Amazon, an investor in Rivian and buyer of its vans, announced it will purchase electric delivery vans from Stellantis too.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Rivian Automotive  (RIVN) - Get Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A Report shares briefly dipped below their November initial public offering price Thursday, after the electric vehicle maker was dissed by its investor Amazon AMZN.

Amazon announced Wednesday that it will buy electric delivery vans from Stellantis  (STLA) - Get Stellantis N.V. Report, bypassing Rivian, its original electric-vehicle purchase partner.

The online retail king didn’t say how many vehicles it’s buying from Stellantis, but did say the companies plan to put thousands of Stellantis Ram ProMasters on the road each year after the vehicle’s 2023 launch.

Amazon has ordered 100,000 Rivian vans to be delivered by 2030, and it owns a 20% stake in the company.

TheStreet Recommends

Rivian stock recently traded at $87.13, down 3%. Earlier Thursday, it hit a low of $75.13, compared to its IPO price of $78.

The IPO was the sixth biggest in U.S. history. the share price peaked at $179.47 Nov. 16, which meant a market capitalization of more than $100 billion for Rivian. That put it ahead of General Motors  (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report and Ford Motor  (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report, which also is an investor in Rivian.

Its market-cap stood at $78 billion Thursday, compared to $98 billion for Ford and $92 billion for GM.

Last month, automotive magazine MotorTrend crowned Rivian’s R1T as its 2022 Truck of the Year. The publication called the first mass-produced electric truck to hit the U.S. market "the most remarkable truck MotorTrend has ever driven."

In its first earnings report last month, Rivian reported a worse-than-expected $1.2 billion loss in the third quarter. It said supply chain shortages, labor shortages and a snarled production process boosted expenses.

Richard Branson
STOCKS
SPCEAMZN

Virgin Galactic Stock Briefly Falls Below Debut Price

NYSE Trader Lead
INVESTING
AAPLNFLXTSLA

$1 Trillion Wipeout On Nasdaq Begins To Moderate

Bull Bear Market Economy
INVESTING

Top Portfolio Strategist Sets Bullish S&P 500 Target for 2022

Bed Bath & Beyond Retail Lead
INVESTING
BBBY

Is It Safe to Own Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Now?

This Is How President Trump Fueled a Revenue Surge at The New York Times
INVESTING
NYT

NY Times Will Reportedly Buy The Athletic for $550 Million

Image of a house with the text overlay: Mortgage-Backed Securities: Definition, Examples, and Lessons Learned
M

Mortgage-Backed Securities: Definition, Examples, and Lessons Learned

Bitcoin vs. Ethereum Lead
INVESTING

Bitcoin And Ethereum Are Hanging By A Thread — Here’s The Trade

Fresca Drink Lead
LIFESTYLE
KOSTZPEP

Coke and Constellation Brands Partner on Hard Fresca