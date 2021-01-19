TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Electric-Vehicle Startup Rivian Raises $2.65B as Deliveries on Tap

Rivian, one of several names looking to take on Tesla, closed another $2.65 billion round of funding ahead of its deliveries of EVs.
Author:
Publish date:

Electric-vehicle startup Rivian on Tuesday said it secured another $2.65 billion in funding, from private investors including asset manager T. Rowe Price Associates,  (TROW) - Get Report ahead of commercial delivery of EVs and other passenger-vehicle launches.

The company has now raised $8 billion since the start of 2019. It is likely valued at around $27.6 billion after this latest round of funding, Bloomberg reported.

This is the first round of funding for Rivian in 2021. Other current investors joining this round are Fidelity Management and Research, Amazon’s  (AMZN) - Get Report Climate Pledge Fund, Coatue and D1 Capital Partners as well as several new investors, the company said.

“This is a critical year for us as we are launching the R1T, the R1S and the Amazon commercial delivery vehicles," Rivian Founder and Chief Executive RJ Scaringe said in a statement.

"The support and confidence of our investors enables us to remain focused on these launches while simultaneously scaling our business for our next stage of growth.” 

The Plymouth, Mich., company's electric R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV will be initially priced at $75,000 and $77,500, respectively.

“We have been eagerly anticipating the arrival of 2021, and with it, the exhilaration of Rivian starting to deliver its revolutionary products to customers," T. Rowe Price Portfolio Manager Joe Fath said. 

In July last year, Rivian closed a $2.5 billion investment round, to bring its first all-electric pickup to market in 2021. 

Harley Davidson 2021 Bikes Lead
INVESTING

Harley-Davidson, 'Compelling Turnaround,' on Citi Catalyst Watch

Hong Kong's New IAM Smart App Set To Launch, Allowing Residents Access To 20 Public Services Including Coronavirus Jabs And Test Results
INVESTING

Gritstone Soars Due to Progress on COVID Vaccine

Lufax is set to make the biggest splash on the NYSE by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba's IPO in 2014. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Shoals Technologies Kicks Off Roadshow for $50 Million IPO

Investors Look To Joe Biden As Donald Trump Continues 'sharp Break' From China
MARKETS

Stocks Trade Higher as Yellen Tells Congress to 'Act Big' on Stimulus

More People Are Watching Netflix Than Ever Before
INVESTING

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Netflix Earnings Preview

GameStop is under siege.
INVESTING

GameStop Climbs as Investors Look Past Short-Seller Citron's $20 View

Bank of America Lead
INVESTING

Should You Buy the Earnings Dip in Bank of America and Goldman Sachs?

Gilead-5f0876a85129505ee26e208e_Jul_10_2020_14_18_12
INVESTING

Gilead Up on Patent-Dispute Win and Morgan Stanley Upgrade