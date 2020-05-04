Ritz Cracker announced the voluntary recall of a limited quantity of Ritz Cheese Cracker Sandwich Family Size product in the United States due to packaging issues.

While the product packaging suggests that the Ritz Cracker sandwiches are of the cheese variety, the actual products contain peanut butter, not cheese.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts can suffer life-threatening allergic reactions by consuming foods containing them.

Despite the mix-up, the outer carton of the product does have an advisory that says "May contain peanuts" for those people with peanut allergies.

Ritz is owned of Mondelez International (MDLZ) - Get Report. Mondelez shares were down 1.75% to $49.80 on Monday.

The inner package of the affected products contains 16, individually wrapped six cracker sandwiches that are properly labeled as Ritz Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches while also declaring the peanut allergy warning.

The recall is limited to Ritz Cheese Cracker Sandwiches Family Size with a 'best when used by" dates ranging from Sept. 18, 2020, to Oct. 2, 2020.

The company said that there haven't been any reports of injury or illness due to the mix-up.

Mondelez advised consumers who have the products to discard any product they may have. Consumers can contact the company at 844-366-1171, 24 hours a day to get more information about the recall, and Consumer Relations specialists are available Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, according to a statement from the company.