Rite Aid Teams With Uber Eats for Nationwide On-Demand Delivery

Rite Aid (RAD) - Get Rite Aid Corporation Report has expanded its on-demand delivery options, adding a partnership with Uber Technologies (UBER) - Get Uber Technologies, Inc. Report to deliver products nationwide through Uber Eats.

The Camp Hill, Pa., drugstore chain in a Friday statement said it has partnered with Uber Eats for on-demand delivery from its 2,185 Rite Aid locations across 17 states. Customers can open the Uber Eats app, place an order from their local Rite Aid store and have non-prescription healthcare and grocery items delivered directly to their homes.

Uber Pass and Eats Pass members will pay no delivery fee and receive 5% off on all orders over $15.

“Consumer shopping preferences are changing, so we are continuing to evolve our retail business to ensure customers are able to conveniently get what they need to keep their family happy and healthy – whether they visit us in-store or buy online,” said Jim Peters, Rite Aid's chief operating officer. “By adding Uber as a delivery option, we are doubling down on an omnichannel approach that complements the busy lives of our customers. Ensuring convenient access to whole health essentials enables us to live our purpose of helping people achieve whole health for life.”

Shares of Rite Aid on Friday rose 3.3% to $14.70 at the close of trading. Uber's stock jumped by 2.5% to close at $46.63.

Rite Aid's partnership with Uber follows agreements with several other e-commerce delivery platforms since last year. In May 2020, the drugstore chain teamed with Instacart for nationwide delivery of healthcare and grocery products, excluding prescription medications.

A year later, Rite Aid on May 11 announced it began a partnership with DoorDash (DASH) - Get DoorDash Report for nationwide same-day delivery of non-prescription healthcare, convenience and wellness items.

Most recently, the pharmacy chain in August partnered with Target (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report subsidiary Shipt for same-day deliveries from all of its locations.