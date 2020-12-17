Rite Aid, Accenture, Jabil: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday

Rite Aid, Accenture, Workiva, B. Riley Financial and Jabil are five top stock gainers for Thursday.

Stocks rose Thursday as another jump in initial jobless claims raised investors' confidence that Washington would soon come up with a coronavirus aid package.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Thursday:

1. Rite Aid | Percentage Increase 16%

Shares of Rite Aid (RAD) - Get Report surged after the pharmacy retailer reported third-quarter earnings and sales that topped estimates and said it expects to post a profit for fiscal 2021.

The company said third-quarter revenue rose 12% to $6.12 billion with adjusted earnings of 40 cents a share.

2. Accenture | Percentage Increase 8%

Accenture (ACN) - Get Report was higher after the consulting, technology and outsourcing service provider beat Wall Street's fiscal first-quarter earnings expectations.

Revenue totaled $11.76 billion, up 4% from a year ago and was ahead of the FactSet consensus of $11.28 billion.

3. Workiva | Percentage Increase 7%

Workiva (WK) - Get Report was advancing after Morgan Stanley analyst Stan Zlotsky upgraded the software application company to equalweight from underweight with an $82 price target.

Zlotsky cited higher conviction in sustainability of growth and margin improvements as reasons for the upgrade.

4. B. Riley Financial | Percentage Increase 7%

Shares of B. Riley Financial (RILY) - Get Report were rising after the financial services company said it expected fourth-quarter net income to range from $109 to $112 million, or $4.15 to $4.27 a share.

Full-year net income is expected to range from $143 to $146 million, or $5.19 to $5.31 a share, up over 75% from fiscal year 2019.

5. Jabil | Percentage Increase 6%

Jabil (JBL) - Get Report advanced after the telecom circuit board and equipment manufacturer reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings.

The company, which makes casings for Apple's (AAPL) - Get Report iPhones and iPads, reported net income of $200.4 million, or $1.31 a share, up from $40.4 million, or 26 cents a share, a year ago.