Rite Aid, Accenture, Jabil: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday
Stocks rose Thursday as another jump in initial jobless claims raised investors' confidence that Washington would soon come up with a coronavirus aid package.
Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Thursday:
1. Rite Aid | Percentage Increase 16%
Shares of Rite Aid (RAD) - Get Report surged after the pharmacy retailer reported third-quarter earnings and sales that topped estimates and said it expects to post a profit for fiscal 2021.
The company said third-quarter revenue rose 12% to $6.12 billion with adjusted earnings of 40 cents a share.
2. Accenture | Percentage Increase 8%
Accenture (ACN) - Get Report was higher after the consulting, technology and outsourcing service provider beat Wall Street's fiscal first-quarter earnings expectations.
Revenue totaled $11.76 billion, up 4% from a year ago and was ahead of the FactSet consensus of $11.28 billion.
3. Workiva | Percentage Increase 7%
Workiva (WK) - Get Report was advancing after Morgan Stanley analyst Stan Zlotsky upgraded the software application company to equalweight from underweight with an $82 price target.
Zlotsky cited higher conviction in sustainability of growth and margin improvements as reasons for the upgrade.
4. B. Riley Financial | Percentage Increase 7%
Shares of B. Riley Financial (RILY) - Get Report were rising after the financial services company said it expected fourth-quarter net income to range from $109 to $112 million, or $4.15 to $4.27 a share.
Full-year net income is expected to range from $143 to $146 million, or $5.19 to $5.31 a share, up over 75% from fiscal year 2019.
5. Jabil | Percentage Increase 6%
Jabil (JBL) - Get Report advanced after the telecom circuit board and equipment manufacturer reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings.
The company, which makes casings for Apple's (AAPL) - Get Report iPhones and iPads, reported net income of $200.4 million, or $1.31 a share, up from $40.4 million, or 26 cents a share, a year ago.