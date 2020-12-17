TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Rite Aid Jumps on Wide Earnings Beat, Increased 2021 Guidance

Rite Aid expects fiscal 2021 profit of between 45 cents and 85 cents a share.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of Rite Aid  (RAD) - Get Report jumped in premarket trading Thursday after the pharmacy retailer reported third-quarter earnings and sales that topped estimates and said it expects to post a profit for fiscal 2021.

The Camp Hill, Pennsylvania-based company said third-quarter revenue rose 12% to $6.12 billion with adjusted earnings of 40 cents a share. 

Analysts were expecting revenue of $5.84 billion and earnings of 2 cents.

"We are pleased with our third-quarter performance as we continue to grow our business and achieve major physical and digital milestones through our RxEvolution strategy," said CEO Heyward Donigan. "We officially launched our new brand and logo, made substantial progress in evolving our merchandise mix to an assortment that best supports whole health."

Shares of Rite Aid jumped 20.6% to $20.67 on Thursday. 

The company also raised its fiscal 2021 revenue guidance to between $23.9 billion and $24.2 billion from $23.5 billion and $24 billion. Same- store sales growth is expected to range between 3.5% and 4.5%, up from Rite Aid's previous view of between 3% and 4%. 

Earnings are now expected to range between 45 cents and 85 cents per share, up from its expectations of a range between a loss of 67 cents a share and a profit of 9 cents.

Analysts expecting 2021 revenue of $23.76 billion with a net loss of 9 cents a share. 

"We are accelerating the key initiatives that support our strategy, and we will continue to deliver the operational excellence needed to achieve strong results as we generate cash flow, reduce debt and improve our leverage ratio," Donigan said. 

Jabil Stock Surges on Stellar First-Quarter Earnings
INVESTING

Jabil Beats First-Quarter Earnings and Revenue Expectations

Cramer Live 12/17
VIDEO

LIVE: Jim Cramer on Jobless Claims, Domino's, Robinhood, Stock Market Thursday

FedEx Predicts Another Record in Holiday-Season Deliveries
INVESTING

FedEx, UPS Navigate Tight Capacity as Storm Impacts Deliveries

Cutting the Cord? Jim Cramer Looks at Roku
INVESTING

Roku Price Target Raised to Wall Street High After HBO Max Inclusion

Video: 5 Things About Winter Storm Grayson and a 'Bomb Cyclone' You Need To Know
MARKETS

Stocks Charge Higher as Coronavirus Relief Package Nears

Jim Cramer on General Mills and the Consumer Products Space
INVESTING

General Mills Posts Better-Than-Expected Profit on Pandemic

Three REITs Ready to Run Higher
INVESTING

5 Best REITs to Buy for 2021

Bitcoin Lead
INVESTING

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Buying More Bitcoin