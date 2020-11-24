TheStreet
Rite Aid to Expand Covid Testing, Will Charge $115 Per Test

On Dec. 1 free covid testing at Rite Aid drugstores will be replaced with a $115-per-test program for individuals over age 13.
Drugstore chain Rite Aid  (RAD) - Get Report will soon begin charging $115 for a coronavirus test as federal funding by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services ends.

The development comes as U.S. hospitalizations related to covid have steadily risen to a record 85,000 per day and the total number of coronavirus infections crossed 12.4 million in the country. 

The U.S. continues to be the worst affected country in the world in the pandemic.

"Rite Aid partnered with the White House Coronavirus Task Force and [the Department of Health and Human Services] in March to provide COVID-19 diagnostic testing," the Camp Hill, Pa., company said in a statement. 

"The program evolved and scaled up in response to the growing need for testing as the pandemic unfolded. After months of successful partnership, HHS funding has ended, but testing at Rite Aid will remain and be expanded."

On Dec. 1 free covid testing at Rite Aid locations will be replaced with a paid test for individuals over age 13, the company said.

Rite Aid said it will soon expand covid-19 testing to up to an additional 1,000 drive-through locations.

The pharmacy chain currently operates 301 testing sites across 15 states. Testing will be temporarily unavailable for the Thanksgiving weekend and will resume from Dec. 1.

Rite Aid's self-swab nasal tests are available seven days a week. The company said it had expanded testing to include individuals older than 13; previously, only individuals 18 years or older were eligible. Those under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them and give consent for the testing.

Shares of Rite Aid at last check were up 0.7% at $11. 

On Monday shares of Rite Aid fell 16% as optimism about a coronavirus vaccine faded somewhat with the reality that the pandemic continues to escalate in the U.S. and across the globe.

In September, Rite Aid posted stronger-than-expected fiscal-second-quarter sales and provided upbeat guidance on expectations that consumers will continue to rely on the pharmacy chain for prescriptions and other essentials amid the pandemic.

