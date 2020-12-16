RingCentral Gets Thumbs Up from Analysts on Glip Launch

Analysts voice support for RingCentral's new video and chat app.

RingCentral's (RNG) - Get Report launch of its RingCentral Glip video and chat app received support from several Wall Street analysts Wednesday.

Shares of the Belmont, Calif.-based cloud-based unified communications company were climbing 4.1% to $367.51.

RingCentral said the free service offers video and audio conferencing, seamlessly integrated with team messaging, file sharing, contact, task, and calendar management.

RingCentral Glip enables companies to host meetings with up to 100 participants simply by sending a link, email, or text, the company.

Mizuho analyst Siti Panigrahi raised his price target on RingCentral to $400 from $350, while keeping a buy rating. Panigrahi said in a research note Glip expands RingCentral to a broader collaboration market.

The analyst views the new product positively “as it enables RingCentral to capitalize further on the ongoing shift to a Work-From-Anywhere post-pandemic workplace”

William Blair, which keeps an outperform rating on the company, is “positive on [the product’s] inclusion in the integrated RingCentral suite,” and thinks Glip “can provide the company with attractive incremental land-and-expand opportunities over time.”

Raymond James analysts, which rates the company a strong buy with $355 price target, said Glip should help RingCentral to broaden its reach beyond the traditional UCaaS (unified communications as a service) user base.”

While the free version “won’t have an incremental impact on

revenue/[annual recurring revenue], we suspect that this further

differentiates RNG” from competitors," the analysts said.

The use of videoconferencing services such as Zoom Video Communications (ZM) - Get Report has increased dramatically since the start of the coronavirus pandemic shutdown.

Cloud communication advisor GetVoIP said that 83% of businesses with over 250 employees are likely to purchase video calling tools.