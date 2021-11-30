Gettr CEO Jason Miller accuses Jack Dorsey of censoring opinions he doesn't like and canceling users.

Jason Miller, CEO of the conservative social media and microblogging site Gettr, issued a statement accusing departing Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report Co-Founder Jack Dorsey of "strangling free expression."

Twitter announced Monday that Dorsey will step down as CEO. Parag Agrawal was named as his replacement to lead the micro-blogging website.

Dorsey will remain on the board until at least 2022, the company said, with Bret Taylor becoming independent chairman. Agrawal, Twitter's current chief technology officer since 2017, will assume CEO duties immediately.

Miller, a former Donald Trump aide and spokesman, said in a statement posted on Twitter Monday that for years "Jack Dorsey has been the master of multitasking: censoring opinions he doesn't like, canceling users, silencing one of America's oldest newspapers, and unfairly influencing a political election."

"Dorsey's strangling of free expression is why GETTR needs to exist," Miller said, "and for that I suppose we should all be grateful. Without the crushing oppression and virtue signaling of the Big Tech oligarchs, millions of people from around the world wouldn't be searching for a new social media home."

After the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, several social media sites, such as Twitter, Facebook FB and Instagram, banned Trump from their platforms. Some Trump supporters were also banned.

Trump began looking for alternative platforms and Miller left Trump's team in June.

Gettr was launched on July 4, 2021 and journalists have noted the prevalence of extreme content on the platform, including racism, antisemitism and terrorist propaganda.

As of November 2021, Gettr has almost 3 million total users and has an average of nearly 400,000 daily users.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but several Twitter users expressed their opinion about the statement.

"The only "Free Speech" that gets trampled on Twitter is hate speech and anti-semisim, so are you saying these things are Okay on GETTR?" one commenter said.

"You had to post it on twitter because no one would read it on GETTR," another tweeted.