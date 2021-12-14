The Rich Are Selling Stock at a Record Pace Ahead of Potential Tax Increases

Skip to main content
December 14, 2021
Did Elon Musk Keep His Promise By Selling Tesla Stock?
Did Elon Musk Keep His Promise By Selling Tesla Stock?
The richest Americans have sold more than double the amount of stock they did in 2020
Tesla' (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report Elon Musk wasn't the only tech bro billionaire cashing out of the stock market amid record highs in 2021 with Facebook/Meta (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report  founder Mark Zuckerberg and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos also joining the party. 

Musk, Bezos, and Zuckerberg each have realized capital gains in the 10 figures (billions) as the world's super-wealthy prepare for their taxes to potentially rise starting in 2022. 

"A lot of our clients are selling. They’re looking at the market and saying, ‘We’re at the top of the market," Elizabeth Sevilla, a partner at Seiler LLP, an advisory firm based in the San Francisco Bay area, told Bloomberg. 

The richest Americans have sold nearly $43 billion in stock through the start of December collectively, more than double the $20.2 billion sold in all of 2020, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. 

Musk and Zuck Cash in

Musk, who sits atop the list with a personal fortune of $253.6 billion, has sold $12.7 billion in Tesla stock. It's the first time he's sold stock since 2016. Back then the stock was trading in the $40 range, today shares are up well over $900. 

Meanwhile, Zuckerberg has sold $4.5 billion in stock this year with most of that money going to his Chan-Zuckerberg initiative, to which Zuckerberg has pledged 99% of his wealth. 

Jack Dorsey, the founder of Twitter and Block Inc., has sold nearly $500 million in stock of the latter company. 

Some of the sales are because many people believe that taxes -- especially taxes on billionaires -- could rise based on Democrats controlling Congress and the White House.

"It is a big topic of conversation. So your average high-net-worth investor is looking at tax rates and the conversation on tax rates. It's a big driver of how they plan," said Andrew Mies, 6 Meridian founder and chief investment officer, on Yahoo Finance Live.

Mies said that a move in individual tax rates from 37% to 39% would not be that significant, but other increases would be.

"But the move in the corporate tax rate and the long-term capital gains tax rate, if that were to move from the low 20s currently to the marginal tax rate, that would be a significant driver of investor behavior and I think that you could see a lot of people starting anticipatory selling to lock in things they feel are pretty fully valued," Mies added.

