TheStreet home
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

RH Raises Revenue Guidance on Higher Margins

Home furnishings retailer tops fiscal first-quarter estimates.
Author:
Publish date:

Home furnishings retailer RH  (RH) - Get Report raised revenue guidance for its fiscal second quarter and posted better-than-expected results after the bell Wednesday. 

For the fiscal 2021 first quarter ended May 1, RH posted revenue of $860.8 million, up a whopping 78% from $482.9 million a year ago. The FactSet analyst consensus called for $751.5 million in the latest quarter.

Customer demand has soared during the pandemic.

Net income totaled $130.656 million, or $4.19 a share, in the latest quarter, swinging from a loss of $3.212 million, or 17 cents a share, last year, when the pandemic closed down many RH stores. Analysts forecast $4.10 per share for the latest quarter.

Adjusted profit registered $4.89 a share, up from $1.27 a year earlier and above the analyst estimate of $4.03 a share.

“Based on current business trends, we are raising our outlook for revenue growth in fiscal 2021 to a range of 25% to 30% versus our prior outlook of 15% to 20%,” the company said in a statement. “We now expect adjusted operating margin in the range of 23.5% to 24.3%, an increase of 170 to 250 basis points versus our prior outlook.”

The company cited several factors for its continued optimism including "a strong housing and renovation market, both with pent up demand and a long tail, a record stock market, low interest rates and the reopening of several large parts of our economy."

RH shares recently stood at $654.89, up 7% in after-hours trading. They have climbed 30% in the past six months.

RH earnings bested expectations in the fourth quarter too.

Tags
terms:
EarningsRetailEarnings Preview
Gamestop Lead
INVESTING

GameStop Posts Quarterly Loss, Adds Amazon Execs; SEC Seeks Documents

SPI Energy Lead
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: SPI Energy, Checkpoint Therapeutics

Wall Street Covid Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Finish Lower, Bond Yields Slip Ahead of Inflation Data

cleveland-cliffs-to-buy-ak-steel-for-11-billion
INVESTING

Cleveland-Cliffs Jumps on Support From Meme Stock Traders

jim-cramer-on-citigroups-downgrade-of-pfizer (3)
INVESTING

Biden Reportedly to Buy 500 Million Pfizer Shots for Low-Income Nations

Bitcoin Lead
INVESTING

Bitcoin Is Bouncing Higher but It’s Not Out of Trouble: Chart Update

Twitter Thumb
INVESTING

Twitter Upgraded as Vertical Group Lauds Promotions, New Products

Marqeta Lead
INVESTING

Marqeta Shares Climb in Trading Debut