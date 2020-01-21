Reynolds Wraps Terms for IPO, Could Raise a Hefty $1.3 Billion

Reynolds Consumer Products on Tuesday set the terms for its initial public offering, which could raise as much as $1.3 billion.

The Lake Forest, Ill., company , which makes Reynolds Wrap, Hefty trash bags and other products, said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it planned to offer 47.2 million shares at an estimated $25 to $28 apiece.

"[Our] objective is to generate 20% of our revenue each year from new products introduced within the prior three years," Reynolds said in the filing.

The company plans to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol REYN. Credit Suisse Group, Goldman Sachs Group and JPMorgan Chase are leading the offering.

For the first nine months of 2019, Reynolds said it had net income of $135 million on revenue of $2.2 billion.

"Our mix of branded and store-brand products is a key competitive advantage that aligns our goal of growing the overall product category with our customers’ goals and positions us as a trusted strategic partner to our retailers," the company said in its prospectus.

"Our Reynolds and Hefty brands have preeminent positions in their categories and carry strong brand recognition in household aisles."



Reynolds Consumer Products filed for a public offering in November. In a statement in September, it said it had confidentially submitted its IPO registration to the SEC.

The year has started off quietly for new listings in the U.S., with just $429 million raised through IPOs, according to Bloomberg.