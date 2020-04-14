Rewind With Jim Cramer and Stock Market News - April 14

Start your day with a recap of yesterday's breaking news from the stock market with Jim Cramer. Read highlights from Cramer's premium service Real Money where he provides investment advice and addresses breaking news topics. TheStreet also breaks down his Mad Money show every night along with all of his videos on Street Lightning.

Jim Cramer and the Coronavirus Pandemic

Cramer spent a Mad Money segment speaking with Abbott Labs ABT incoming CEO Robert Ford from March 30 and their COVID-19 testing during the pandemic. Cramer answered concerns from critics of the testing rollout by Abbott Labs and spoke about how great it is that they are ramping up production of the tests.

Cramer spent his morning Real Money column addressing all of the myths about wearing masks in public. The message of the article is don't worry if they're not perfect, wear a mask and get used to it if we're going to get back to work sooner than later.

Cramer spent his evening column discussing the progress of the coronavirus pandemic. He stated that as testing expands, drug trials proceed and if tech greats provide a tracking app, he thinks America is inching toward going back to work.

Jim Cramer and the Automotive Sector

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report and Elon Musk's car company is up over 13% in the last month and Cramer believes the company is best positioned to ride out the coronavirus quarantine. Tesla has the best liquidity and has a better chance than General Motors (GM) - Get Report and Ford (F) - Get Report during this market volatility.

Jim Cramer and the Banking Sector

The banking sector is what Cramer is watching before the earnings season but he's providing caution to the bank stocks before they report earnings this week. Keep an eye on the sector as there are many unknowns in the sector which is never a good sign.

