The Dow Jones, Nasdaq and S&P 500 ended yesterday down for the day after a week of the market moving higher following the stimulus package. The stock market was sent reeling after global cases of COVID-19 reached two million positive cases. TheStreet's Katherine Ross discussed today's breaking news in the stock market on StreetLightning.

Get a recap of yesterday's breaking news from the stock market with Jim Cramer. Read highlights from Cramer's premium service Real Money. TheStreet does break down each Mad Money show every night but here is Cramer on StreetLightning.

Zoom Security Controversy

Despite being banned by New York City schools, Zoom (ZM) - Get Report should be able to get past their recent security struggles. Cisco (CSCO) - Get Report Webex is another option for conference calls if you can't trust Zoom after the zoombombing and security controversy

The U.S. Mortgage Rates

Mortgage rate applications hit a new low this week but Cramer has not liked the home building stock since the coronavirus pandemic. Hear what else Cramer has to say about the latest reports in the housing sector.

How to Pick Stocks in a Recession

Should you stick to the name brand stocks that you know or is there a better way to pick stocks? Cramer doesn't believe that you only need to stick with the leaders in the Dow. You need to read the balance sheet and find stocks that are not reliant on the economy like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report.

StreetLightning Videos With Jim Cramer: