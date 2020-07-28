Revel Halts New York Moped Operations After Second Fatal Crash

A man died in New York City after crashing his Revel moped Tuesday morning, prompting the company to suspend operations in the city.

Revel, the electric scooter company, announced that it is shutting down its service in New York City until further notice hours after a second fatal accident involving the company's vehicles in recent weeks.

A 32-year old man died in the Queens borough of the city early Tuesday morning after crashing his Revel electric moped into a light pole. Revel mopeds can accelerate up to 30 miles per hour.

"Starting on Tuesday, July 28th, we’re shutting our NYC service down until further notice while we review and strengthen our rider accountability and safety measures. We look forward to serving our New York riders again in the near future," Revel said in a statement on its web site.

Authorities said it wasn't clear whether the crash victim was wearing the helmet that was found at the scene.

Two weeks ago, a CBS news reporter died when the Revel moped on which she was a passenger crashed in Brooklyn. Witnesses at the scene said that neither victim in that crash were wearing helmets, the New York Daily News reported.

“Revel has made the decision to shut down their service for the time being,” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a news conference, according to the Daily News. “We will work with Revel. We will not allow them to reopen unless we are convinced it can be done safely. "

Revel launched in Brooklyn in 2018 before expanding last year to other parts of the city. The company has 1,000 around the city which can be rented by the minute with a subscription.

The company currently also operates in Austin, Miami, Oakland and Washington D.C. with an expansion to San Francisco slated soon.