Skip to main content
Is the NFT Market Dying?
Is the NFT Market Dying?

Here's What Workers Hate Most About Their Job

A bunch of tasks are making workers feel gloomy and burdened at work.

The home became a place of business for many workers over the last two years. But corporate America is slowly but surely returning to work at least for some time during the week.

The attendance might vary depending on the company you work for.

Analytics firm Gallup's Chief Executive Jim Clifton said there are an estimated 125 million full-time workers in America, in a podcast titled "How Many Employees Will Return to the Office?"

Clifton said roughly 50% are able to work from home. That's 60 million to 65 million workers who can conduct their work duties without coming into the office.

Gallup's team of statisticians and pollsters further added that 30% of them wished to spend every day at home. "So 30% want to never come in [to work] again," Clifton added in a podcast recorded in January. Only about 10% were willing to come to work every single day, Clifton said.

And these numbers are beginning to unravel anecdotally in the real world.

After nagging employees back for almost a year, JPMorgan Chase  (JPM) - Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. Report Chief Executive Jamie Dimon last month admitted that he suspects only about half his staff will come back to work permanently.

Approximately 40% of his employees will work in a hybrid model and 10% may work full time from home, Dimon added.

Separately, last week, tech giant Apple's  (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report Director of Machine Learning Ian Goodfellow reportedly said he was leaving the company due to Apple's return-to-work protocol.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

"I believe strongly that more flexibility would have been the best policy for my team," Goodfellow wrote in an email as reported by MacRumors.

Jobs Office Lead

Feeling Blue at Work

The chaotic and sometimes incoherent return-to-the-office is complicated and a lot of people are unhappy at work, a recent study has found. A May OnePoll survey of 2,000 white collar workers in the country showed that 60% of respondents stated they want to find a new job in the next six months.

Two in five said the lack of freedom and ability to work on things they’re interested in is the biggest reason they’re looking to quit their current job.

The survey was commissioned by UiPath, a leading provider of robotic process automation platforms.

“The Great Resignation is still a very real phenomenon that affects how people feel about their individual work and their companies’ values. This leads to people seeking out more meaningful work, either with their current employer or elsewhere,” said UiPath Chief People Officer Bettina Koblick in a press statement.

The survey found that sending emails is the most infuriating task for over half of those polled. Three in five people identified the amount of paperwork they have to do throughout the day as their most banal activity.

Some 66% agreed that majority of their workday is eaten up by tasks that could be automated like logging data entry and creating datasets, as well as setting up calls and meetings.

“The message for employers is clear — create an environment with the right technologies and mission-driven principles that support workers and allow them to contribute more value," added Koblick.

Cryptocurrency Coins 2_051321
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Crypto Market Rattled as Stablecoin UST Briefly Loses Peg

By Rob Lenihan
Apple_AirPods-Pro_Lifestyle_102819
PERSONAL FINANCE
AAPLAMZN

The Entire AirPods Family is Discounted on Amazon

By Jacob Krol
Bitcoin Lead
MARKETS
COINHOOD

Bitcoin Falls Below $33,000, Lowest Since July, As U.S. Dollar Leaps

By Martin Baccardax
Jim Cramer: CVS Needs to Shed Its Image as a Health Care Stock
INVESTING
XLVCVSSYK

Health-Care Stocks: CVS, Humana Make Bank of America List of Large-Caps

By Dan Weil
People walk past the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street. The benchmark S&P 500 Index rose to an all-time high on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
MARKETS
TWTRTSLAAAPL

Stock Market Today - 5/9: Stocks Crumble As Growth Worries Accelerate: Tech Leads Market Slump

By Martin Baccardax
KFC And Pizza Hut Operator Yum China Sees Delivery Business Leading Coronavirus Recovery
INVESTING
YUMJACKMCD

KFC Has a New Artery-Clogging Treat

By Veronika Bondarenko
Cannabis Marijuana Lead KL
CANNABIS

Cannabis News Week: South Carolinians Will Have to Wait for Medical Cannabis

By Tony Owusu
gresham oregon homes sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

Housing Headache: Mortgage Rate Hits 12-Year High

By Dan Weil