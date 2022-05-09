Here's What Workers Hate Most About Their Job

The home became a place of business for many workers over the last two years. But corporate America is slowly but surely returning to work at least for some time during the week.

The attendance might vary depending on the company you work for.

Analytics firm Gallup's Chief Executive Jim Clifton said there are an estimated 125 million full-time workers in America, in a podcast titled "How Many Employees Will Return to the Office?"

Clifton said roughly 50% are able to work from home. That's 60 million to 65 million workers who can conduct their work duties without coming into the office.

Gallup's team of statisticians and pollsters further added that 30% of them wished to spend every day at home. "So 30% want to never come in [to work] again," Clifton added in a podcast recorded in January. Only about 10% were willing to come to work every single day, Clifton said.

And these numbers are beginning to unravel anecdotally in the real world.

After nagging employees back for almost a year, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. Report Chief Executive Jamie Dimon last month admitted that he suspects only about half his staff will come back to work permanently.

Approximately 40% of his employees will work in a hybrid model and 10% may work full time from home, Dimon added.

Separately, last week, tech giant Apple's (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report Director of Machine Learning Ian Goodfellow reportedly said he was leaving the company due to Apple's return-to-work protocol.

"I believe strongly that more flexibility would have been the best policy for my team," Goodfellow wrote in an email as reported by MacRumors.

Feeling Blue at Work

The chaotic and sometimes incoherent return-to-the-office is complicated and a lot of people are unhappy at work, a recent study has found. A May OnePoll survey of 2,000 white collar workers in the country showed that 60% of respondents stated they want to find a new job in the next six months.

Two in five said the lack of freedom and ability to work on things they’re interested in is the biggest reason they’re looking to quit their current job.

The survey was commissioned by UiPath, a leading provider of robotic process automation platforms.

“The Great Resignation is still a very real phenomenon that affects how people feel about their individual work and their companies’ values. This leads to people seeking out more meaningful work, either with their current employer or elsewhere,” said UiPath Chief People Officer Bettina Koblick in a press statement.

The survey found that sending emails is the most infuriating task for over half of those polled. Three in five people identified the amount of paperwork they have to do throughout the day as their most banal activity.

Some 66% agreed that majority of their workday is eaten up by tasks that could be automated like logging data entry and creating datasets, as well as setting up calls and meetings.

“The message for employers is clear — create an environment with the right technologies and mission-driven principles that support workers and allow them to contribute more value," added Koblick.