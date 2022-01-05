Walmart, Kroger Lift Prices on Abbott Covid Test After White House Deal Expires

The at-home Covid tests are seen as essential to getting the pandemic under control. But they're tough to get and now are more costly.

Consistent testing may be the best way out of the Covid-19 pandemic, but big retailers like Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report and Kroger (KR) - Get Kroger Co. Report aren't making it easy on consumers to get the kits they need.

Walmart and Kroger are raising prices for the BinaxNow at-home rapid tests, after their deal with the White House to offer discounts on the test kits expired.

The two retailers and Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report last summer all agreed with the Biden administration to offer discounts on the products in an effort to help curtail the spread of the coronavirus.

The deal with the White House expired in December and Walmart this week said it was raising the price of the kit to $19.98. Kroger is selling them for $23.99.

At last check, Walmart was still selling the test for $14 a box.

The tests, which generally cost $24 or more for a box of two tests, are made by Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - Get Abbott Laboratories Report, based in Abbott Park, Ill.

In December, the Biden administration announced a plan to mail out 500 million Covid-19 tests to Americans.

The U.S. can currently process a total of 600 million laboratory and rapid tests a month, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“Despite rising U.S. material and labor costs, we have not passed along any of these costs to our customers and the price at retail has not changed since we launched the test," Abbott told the Journal.

Abbott Labs said it was running plants around the clock to produce 70 million tests a month.

The company's shares at last check were trading up 0.7% at $136.68.