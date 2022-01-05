Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Omicron: Everything We Know About the New Covid Variant So Far
Omicron: Everything We Know About the New Covid Variant So Far

Walmart, Kroger Lift Prices on Abbott Covid Test After White House Deal Expires

The at-home Covid tests are seen as essential to getting the pandemic under control. But they're tough to get and now are more costly.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Consistent testing may be the best way out of the Covid-19 pandemic, but big retailers like Walmart  (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report and Kroger  (KR) - Get Kroger Co. Report aren't making it easy on consumers to get the kits they need. 

Walmart and Kroger are raising prices for the BinaxNow at-home rapid tests, after their deal with the White House to offer discounts on the test kits expired. 

The two retailers and Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report last summer all agreed with the Biden administration to offer discounts on the products in an effort to help curtail the spread of the coronavirus. 

The deal with the White House expired in December and Walmart this week said it was raising the price of the kit to $19.98. Kroger is selling them for $23.99. 

At last check, Walmart was still selling the test for $14 a box. 

TheStreet Recommends

The tests, which generally cost $24 or more for a box of two tests, are made by Abbott Laboratories  (ABT) - Get Abbott Laboratories Report, based in Abbott Park, Ill.

In December, the Biden administration announced a plan to mail out 500 million Covid-19 tests to Americans. 

The U.S. can currently process a total of 600 million laboratory and rapid tests a month, according to The Wall Street Journal

“Despite rising U.S. material and labor costs, we have not passed along any of these costs to our customers and the price at retail has not changed since we launched the test," Abbott told the Journal. 

Abbott Labs said it was running plants around the clock to produce 70 million tests a month. 

The company's shares at last check were trading up 0.7% at $136.68.

Jim Cramer Will Be Looking to See What AT&T Says About DirecTV on Wednesday
INVESTING
T

AT&T Posts Stronger Q4 Metrics; HBO and Max Subscribers Beat Guidance

Costco Lead
INVESTING
COST

Costco Stock: What to Expect in 2022 (Maybe a Special Dividend?)

5 Airbnb Scams to Avoid on Your Next Getaway
INVESTING
ABNB

Airbnb Users Want to Pay in Crypto

KFC Beyond Meat Lead
INVESTING
BYNDYUM

Beyond Meat Stock Bolts Higher on KFC Beyond Chicken Rollout

Sony Vision S Lead
INVESTING
SONY

Sony Considers Selling Electric Cars, Unveils SUV Prototype

Allegiant Air Nears Pilot Contract: Did the Teamsters Campaign Work?
INVESTING
BAALGTEADSY

Allegiant Air Orders 50 Boeing 737 Max Jets, Has Option on 50 More

Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Lead
Sponsored Story

Crypto Investing Strategies For 2022

11 Disneyland Calif photo disney
INVESTING
DIS

Why Disney is Guilfoyle's Favorite Stock for 2022