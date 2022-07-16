Kohls, Walmart and Other Large Retailers Ready for Back to School

Retailers are gearing up for back-to-school sales, as they provide even more discounts and offers for consumers this year.

Target (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report is getting head start on the back-to-school shopping season, by keeping the shopping frenzy going after its Target Deal Days sale which was held on July 11-July 13 to compete with Amazon Prime Day. Target has its Teacher Prep Event which saves teachers 15% on school supplies with a valid school ID. Target kicked up its discounts for college students from 15% up to 20% when they use the Target Circle in store or online purchase. This offer is valid until Sept 3, 2022.

Apple AAPL beat everyone to the punch with its back-to-school sale that started in June and it runs until Sept. 26. The sale includes discounts for Apple Care of up to 20% off the plan. Customers will receive Apple gift cards for up to $150, good for future Apple purchases, including their Black Friday sale in November.

Shutterstock

You Won't Always need an ID to Get Great Buys

JC Penney (JCPNQ) has its back-to-school essentials sale and offers free shipping on orders of $75 and more. Those who don’t want to wait for shipping you can use fast and free same day pick up. Shoppers can use code SHOPBTS to get an extra 25% off select items. Anyone can take advantage of these deals, as specials are good for parents, teachers, school staff and kids heading off to college.

Some of the best deals in certain stores, however, can only be had by teachers, staff and students with a valid school ID. Being able to produce an ID for a great deal means you have to bring your ID to shop in store. Check each retailer for their school-related discount policies.

If you missed out on Amazon Prime Day last week, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report still has great deals for the back-to-school shoppers, teachers, students and parents. Special offers on college dorm room essentials like, mini refrigerators, Samsung (SSNLF) notebooks with 14%-19% off retail, coffee makers by Keurig and more. No proof of school employment or school enrollment is required to take advantage of the deals offered by Amazon.

Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report rolled back its prices when it set sales up for back-to-school shoppers, and the retailer is offering free two-day shipping when an order is over $35. Shoppers don’t need proof of school employment of enrollment to take advantage of these deals, and they don’t have to leave the couch either. The hard part might be spending a minimum of $35 since many of their deals are under $1.

Discounts Larger than Last Year

Kohl's (KSS) - Get Kohl's Corporation Report, still in the news fresh from backing out of their buyout offer, wants to stay in the limelight and have the best discounts available. While other retailers are offering deals up to 20% off, Kohl’s is setting its sights a little higher. Teachers and other school staff with a valid school ID are able to take advantage of 25% all in store purchases July 15-July 17, which is higher than the 20% offered in 2021. This deal cannot be combined with other Kohl’s discounts and Kohl’s Cash and other exclusions apply. To take advantage of this discount you must show proof of school employment.