TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Jim Cramer on Fed Tapering: 'What's the Hurry?'
Jim Cramer on Fed Tapering: 'What's the Hurry?'
Publish date:

Retail Sales Tumble as Delta Infections, Inflation Surge Hits Spending

July retail sales fell 1.1% from the previous month, Commerce Department data showed Thursday, well shy of the 0.3% decline analysts' had forecast.
Author:

U.S. retail sales fell sharply last month, data from the Commerce Department indicated Tuesday, suggesting the recent surge in Delta-variant infections is beginning to impact consumer strength in the world's biggest economy.

July retail sales tumbled 1.1% from last month, the Commerce Department said, notably shy of the Street consensus forecast of a 0.3% decline. The June total, however, was revised modestly higher, to a gain of 0.7% on the month. Stripping out auto and gasoline sales, June retail sales were down -0.4%, the Commerce Department report noted.

Consumer price increases may have also impacted consumer spending, as July inflation was pegged 5.4% higher than last year -- the fastest rate of increase since 2008 -- according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics published last week.

TheStreet Recommends

Job gains, however, have been robust, with 943,00 new positions added to the economy in July, paired with one of the strongest gains in average hourly earnings -- 4% -- on record.

U.S. equity futures pared earlier declines immediately following the data release, with contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average indicating a 170 point opening bell decline and those linked to the S&P 500 priced for an 18 point retreat.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields, which traded at a 10-day low of 1.223% in overnight dealing, edged higher to 1.247% while the dollar index was marked 0.2% higher on the session at 92.845 against a basket of six global currencies.

Two of the countries biggest retailers -- Walmart  (WMT) - Get Report and Home Depot  (HD) - Get Report -- posted stronger-than-expected second quarter earnings Tuesday, but each also noted significant decreases in the pace of domestic same-store sales.

Shares of Sea Ltd. Sink After Big E-Commerce Loss
INVESTING

Sea Ltd. Stock Gets Boost From Second-Quarter Revenue Surge

Home Depot Lead
INVESTING

Home Depot Stock Slumps as Slowing U.S. Sales Growth Clouds Earnings Beat

Walmart Lead
INVESTING

Walmart Stock Lower as Earnings Beat Muted by Slowing e-Commerce Sales

The Faraday Future FFZERO1 electric concept car is shown after an unveiling at a news conference in Las Vegas, on January 4, 2016. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Faraday Future, Luxury EV Maker, Initiated Outperform at Wedbush

New York Stock Exchange Lead
INVESTING

Home Depot Pushes Dow Futures Lower on Growth Concern; Retail Sales Disappoint

Apple Lead
INVESTING

Apple Still 'Top Tech Name to Own,' Wedbush Analyst Ives Says

Walmart Covid Lead
INVESTING

Premarket Movers Tuesday - Walmart, Home Depot, Roblox, Tesla

210722Tech_1600x900
Sponsored Story

How the Long Tech Rally Evolved