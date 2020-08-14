Retail Sales Up 1.2% in July, Less Than Forecast

The recent spike in the pandemic pressured retail sales. They rose 1.2% in July from June and slowed markedly from the revised 8.4% surge in June.

A Bloomberg News survey of economists produced a consensus forecast of a 2.1% increase for July.

Retail sales in July appreciated 2.7% from a year earlier. The June month-over-month number was revised up from 7.5%.

The coronavirus has kept people at home and has thrown some 20 million of them out of work, limiting their ability to spend.

But the $600 a week of federal-government payments to the unemployed helped buoy sales. That benefit expired July 31.

President Donald Trump last week issued an executive order to restore $400 of that, but $100 of the total is supposed to come from states. And many states can’t afford it.

States also will have to adjust their technology systems, many of which are inefficient at best, to disburse the $400. So recipients might wait months to see their money, and some may never receive it at all. Thus, retail sales could be restrained for some time.

Among specific sectors, auto sales dropped 1.3% in July from June. Electronics and appliance sales soared 22.9%. Food and beverage sales firmed 0.2%.

Health and personal-care sales gained 3.6%. Gasoline station sales rose 6.2%. Furniture and home-furnishings sales were unchanged. Building material and garden supply sales fell 2.9%.

Clothing and accessory sales rose 5.7%. Sporting goods, hobby, musical-instrument and bookstore sales dropped 5%. And general-merchandise sales slipped 0.2%